  "Khamzat vs. 'Fluffy' would feed families" - MMA world erupts as Anthony Hernandez dominates Roman Dolidze en route to vicious UFC Vegas 109 finish

"Khamzat vs. 'Fluffy' would feed families" - MMA world erupts as Anthony Hernandez dominates Roman Dolidze en route to vicious UFC Vegas 109 finish

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Published Aug 10, 2025 03:19 GMT
Fans react to Anthony Hernandez
Fans react to Anthony Hernandez's (right) win over Roman Dolidze (left) at UFC Vegas 109. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Anthony Hernandez's performance against Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 109 sparked reactions from many in the MMA community, who praised the 31-year-old. Notably, Hernandez made a strong case for himself in the title race by winning his eighth consecutive fight inside the cage.

Dolidze made his octagon return in a middleweight bout against Hernandez in the main event of UFC Vegas 109 on Saturday. The Fight Night card took place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Georgian fighter bounced back from his two-fight skid with a three-fight win streak, the most recent being a unanimous decision victory over former title challenger Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 104.

Meanwhile, Hernandez hasn't suffered defeat since 2020. He was coming off a unanimous decision victory against Brendan Allen at UFC Seattle in February, which improved his win streak to seven.

Hernandez displayed his striking prowess from the opening bell, landing several significant shots on Dolidze, whose left eye was swollen by the second round. 'Fluffy,' who was on the front foot from the start, connected with devastating knees to the 37-year-old’s face before submitting him with a bulldog choke at the 2:45 mark of the fourth round.

Check out the post below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Khamzat vs 'Fluffy' would feed families''

Another stated:

'''Fluffy' is easily top 5. Give him the shot after this weekend''

Other fans wrote:

''Probably will face RDR with the same result then title fight vs Khamzat.''
''That was one of the most impressive UFC performances ever holy cow''
Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]

Henry Cejudo was impressed by Hernandez's dominant performance, writing:

''That was 'Fluffy's' 8th straight victory. No UFC middleweight has ever had to win more than 8 fights to earn a title shot. #UFCVegas109''

In another X post, the former UFC double champion wrote:

''Anthony Hernandez looked like a future UFC champion tonight #UFCVegas109''

MMA journalist Damon Martin also praised the American middleweight, writing:

''Fluffy Hernandez just rag dolled Roman Dolidze. Beat him up on the feet, choked him out on the ground. That was damn impressive #UFCVegas109''
Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
