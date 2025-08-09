UFC Vegas 109: Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez: Live round-by-round updates

  • home icon
By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Aug 09, 2025 06:59 GMT
Roman Dolidze (left) and Anthony Hernandez (right) square off ahead of UFC Vegas 109. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez are set for a high-stakes clash that could push the winner toward a top-tier middleweight matchup.

Dolidze, now 15-3, carries momentum from a solid win over Marvin Vettori. The Georgian’s size, strength, and underrated grappling make him a threat everywhere, though he prefers to trade punches and break opponents down on the feet.

Hernandez rides a seven-fight win streak that includes a gritty victory over Brendan Allen earlier this year. Known for his pace and constant pressure, the 31-year-old continues to add polish to a style that already gives opponents little breathing room.

UFC Vegas 109 takes place Saturday, Aug. 9, in Las Vegas and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. Prelims start at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT, with the main card at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez clash:

Round 1

Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda.



