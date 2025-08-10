UFC Vegas 109: Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez: Full results

UFC Vegas 109 just wrapped up. The Fight Night event took place on Aug. 9 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and featured 11 fights across seven weight classes. This article recaps the fights and explores the full event results.In the main event, No.10-ranked middleweight contender Anthony Hernandez challenged No.9-ranked Roman Dolidze to climb the rankings ladder further.In the fight, Hernandez demonstrated his superiority in both striking and grappling departments. He caught Dolidze's attention with several stinging shots to the head and the legs, while also securing multiple takedowns.Although Dolidze attempted to respond with his own strikes, Hernandez remained unfazed and continued to dominate every aspect of the fight.In Round 4, Hernandez hurt Dolidze with an elbow and tried to secure a takedown. Dolidze exposed his neck after a few knees, and Hernandez attacked with a tight rear-naked choke in the standing position. As Hernandez dragged the Georgian fighter back to the center, Dolidze tapped out. The dominant win extended Hernandez's win streak to eight.In the co-main, former flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg fought Ode Osbourne in a bantamweight bout after his fight against Alex Perez was canceled.Osbourne tagged Erceg early and attempted to secure a finish. However, Erceg survived the scare and successfully shifted the momentum in his favor during the subsequent rounds. He finished the fight in dominant position, dropping ground-and-pound shots as Osbourne struggled to escape from the bottom.All three judges scored the contest in Erceg's favor, declaring him the winner by unanimous decision. This victory marked the end of Erceg's three-fight skid.Rising women's strawweight contender Iasmin Lucindo defeated veteran fighter Angela Hill by unanimous decision. While Hill had her moments throughout the fight, Lucindo's power and volume helped her maintain a comfortable lead.Meanwhile, veteran featherweight contender Andre Fili outworked Christian Rodriguez to secure a victory. Fili established an early lead, as Rodriguez struggled to match the pace. While Rodriguez eventually caught up, Fili switched to wrestling in the final frame, which ensured a split-decision win on the scorecards.Jean Matsumoto got back in the win column with a split-decision victory against Miles Johns in a closely contested bantamweight fight. Johns started off well, but Matsumoto gradually worked his way back into the fight with well-timed strikes, edging out his opponent in the scorecards.In the main card opening bout, Christian Leroy Duncan secured his second consecutive victory by defeating Eryk Anders via first-round knockout. Duncan surprised Anders with a spinning back elbow set up by leg kicks, which wobbled him. He then followed up with punches, knocking Anders out as he backed up against the fence.UFC Vegas 109: Preliminary card resultsIn the preliminary card headlining bout, Julius Walker defeated Raffael Cerqueira, primarily relying on his grappling prowess. Walker consistently took Cerqueira down and controlled him. Cerqueira hurt him in the third frame, creating an opportunity for a come-from-behind win. However, Walker survived and continued to impose his grappling, earning a unanimous decision victory in the process.Bantamweight contender Elijah Smith defeated Toshiomi Kazama with a WWE-style powerbomb in Round 1. After fierce grappling exchanges on the ground, Kazama tried to attack with a triangle choke. Smith elevated himself and smashed Kazama into the mat with force, knocking him out on impact.Uros Medic defeated Gilbert Urbina by first-round knockout in an action-packed bout that lasted a little over a minute. Urbina dropped Medic early with a right hand, but Medic recovered quickly and willingly exchanged strikes.A left hand from Medic knocked Urbina out on impact, and he walked away without throwing any follow-up strikes.Elsewhere, Gabriela Fernandes defeated Julija Stoliarenko by unanimous decision, extending her win streak to three.In the first fight of the night, relative newcomer Eric McConico faced Cody Brundage. McConico hurt Brundage early in Round 1, but could not finish the fight. After a closely contested three rounds, McConico was declared the winner by split decision.Check out the UFC Vegas 109 full results below:Main cardMiddleweight - Anthony Hernandez def. Roman Dolidze by submission (Rear-naked choke) (R4, 2:45)Bantamweight - Steve Erceg def. Ode Osbourne by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)Women's strawweight - Iasmin Lucindo def. Angela Hill by unanimous decision (30-27 X 2, 29-28)Featherweight - Andre Fili def. Christian Rodriguez by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)Bantamweight - Jean Matsumoto def. Miles Johns by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Middleweight - Christian Leroy Duncan def. Eryk Anders by T/KO (R1, 3:53)Preliminary cardLight heavyweight - Julius Walker defeats Raffael Cerqueira by unanimous decision (30-27 X 2, 30-26)Bantamweight - Elijah Smith def. Toshiomi Kazama by T/KO (R1, 4:10)Welterweight - Uros Medic def. Gilbert Urbina by T/KO (R1, 1:03)Women's flyweight - Gabriella Fernandes def. Julija Stoliarenko by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 X 2)Light heavyweight - Eric McConico def. Cody Brundage by split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)