  • Khamzat Chimaev takes aim at Alex Pereira following UFC 320, Fans react: "Different levels bro" 

Khamzat Chimaev takes aim at Alex Pereira following UFC 320, Fans react: "Different levels bro" 

By Subham
Modified Oct 05, 2025 07:53 GMT
Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev (left) calling out Alex Pereira (right) following UFC 320 win. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev (left) calling out Alex Pereira (right) following UFC 320 win. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Fans have reacted after newly minted UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev called out Alex Pereira after UFC 320.

Pereira had lost his UFC light heavyweight strap earlier this year to Magomed Ankalaev, but earlier today in the UFC 320 headliner, the two ran it back, and this time, 'Poatan' wasted no time to claim his lost championship.

In the second minute of Round 1, Pereira stunned Ankalaev with a left hook. To recover from that, Ankalaev shot for a takedown but failed, and Pereira advanced to finish the Dagestani with non-stop hammerfists and ground and pound.

After Pereira dominantly secured his UFC light heavyweight strap by dethroning Ankalaev, Chimaev called out the Brazilian to settle unfinished business, posting on X:

"@AlexPereiraUFC Congrats, now we need to finish our business 🫡"

Check out Khamzat Chimaev taking aim at Alex Pereira following UFC 320 below:

Fans reacted to the call-out. A user wrote:

"Love ya, but different levels bro"

A few others commented

"The Best fight UFC could make"
"Pereira wouldn't be able to handle your wrestling brother"
"We don't want 25 minutes of hugs on the floor"
"He will finish u"
"As an Alex fan, I would love to see that, but I think he's going to move up to Heavyweight, 'Borz.'"
Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @KChimaev on X]
In 2024, Chimaev had called 'Poatan' an easier matchup. Although he does not underestimate Pereira's power, 'Borz' believes that with he can neutralise Pereira's striking with his grappling-heavy fight style.

'Poatan,' however, has no plans as of now to move down to middleweight. He has expressed interest in climbing up to heavyweight to become a three-division UFC champion.

On the other hand, Chimaev will be defending his UFC middleweight championship for the first time early next year, as per his manager.

Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

