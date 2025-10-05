UFC 320 Bonuses and aftermath: Alex Pereira makes triumphant return, Jiri Prochazka earns extra $100K, Merab Dvalishvili sets two records, and more

The UFC held its tenth pay-per-view event of the year, UFC 320, this past Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. There were a total of 14 fights on the card, out of which eight ended in finishes, while the remaining six went the distance.
Alex Pereira reclaimed his light heavyweight title from Magomed Ankalaev in the main event by securing an opening-round knockout win. In the co-main event, reigning bantamweight kingpin Merab Dvalishvili successfully defended his belt for the third time against Cory Sandhagen, prevailing via unanimous decision.
Fight of the Night: Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
Jiri Prochazka faced Khalil Rountree Jr. in a 205-pound matchup on the main card of UFC 320. Both fighters were coming off a win over former champion Jamahal Hill with an aim of title contention. Prochazka displayed his resilience and bounced back to win via knockout in the third round.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
As a result of their strong performances, both Prochazka and Rountree Jr. earned Fight of the Night honors and took home a $50,000 bonus each.
Performance of the Night: Alex Pereira, Jiri Prochazka and Joe Pyfer
Alex Pereira, Jiri Prochazka, and Joe Pyfer's performances against Magomed Ankalaev, Khalil Rountree Jr., and Abus Magomedov, respectively, won them the Performance of the Night honors, earning an additional $50,000 bonus each.
Pereira and Prochazka knocked out their opponents. Meanwhile, Pyfer secured a submission win.
UFC 320 aftermath
Merab Dvalishvili has now tied with former bantamweight champion and his close friend Aljamain Sterling for the most number of 135-pound title defenses in a single reign. He did it successfully against Cory Sandhagen, in his third title defense.
The pay-per-view card attracted an attendance of 19,081 fans and generated a massive gate of $8,840,134.
MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!