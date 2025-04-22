Khamzat Chimaev gets ice cold warning form Caio Borralho's teammate: "Send the contract" 

Surging UFC middleweight Caio Borralho's teammate has warned Khamzat Chimaev, after 'Borz' poked fun at Borralho amidst talks of a bout for the interim strap.

Chimaev has not entered the octagon since October 2024 when he defeated Robert Whittaker via first-round submission at UFC 308. 'Borz' appeared set to receive the long-awaited first title shot of his UFC career, however, an injury suffered by Dricus du Plessis has seemingly delayed the chance.

The No.-3-ranked middleweight has since exchanged words with former training partner Borralho, who wants to step in and fight 'Borz.'

Chimaev shared old photos of himself submitting 'The Natural' in training. Seeing the Chechen fighter's post aimed towards Borralho, Mauricio Ruffy took to X to fire back at Chimaev. Ruffy wrote:

"Enough bulls**t @KChimaev we all know how camp training works. @ufc send the contract, let's take that belt! @BorralhoCaio will be the first Fighting Neds to win the belt." [Translated from Portuguese]

Check out Mauricio Ruffy's message to Khamzat Chimaev below:

While the Fighting Nerds have taken the UFC by storm, as Borralho, Ruffy, Carlos Prates, and Jean Silva are a combined 19-0 in the promotion, they have yet to produce a champion.

'The Natural' is the highest-ranked member of their team and appears to be the closest to a title opportunity. That could change this weekend, as 'The Nightmare' is set to take on Ian Machado Garry in a high-stakes matchup that could have big implications in the UFC welterweight division.

Ariel Helwani discusses Khamzat Chimaev vs. Caio Borralho potentially headlining UFC 317

There have been reports that Khamzat Chimaev and Caio Borralho could be the headliners for International Fight Week. Ariel Helwani weighed in on those rumors during a recent episode of his self-titled show, stating:

"Here's the thing, this is International Fight Weekend and there was a time, remember, there was like a three, maybe four, year stretch where it felt like International Fight Week was cursed? Where the main events were always falling through and the fights didn't feel so big... I feel like we need something else. I don't have the intel right now to suggest that there's a rabbit or not, but I feel like they recognize this, as well."

Check out Ariel Helwani's comments about potential Khamzat Chimaev vs. Caio Borralho below:

While fans have been looking for a big-time matchup to headline the card, Helwani questioned if the promotion's brand has reached a point where it doesn't need such a matchup. Chimaev brings plenty of star power, however, it is unclear if the UFC would have an interim title bout headline UFC 317.

