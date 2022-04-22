Khamzat Chimaev getting rocked by Gilbert Burns was a reminder that "everybody's beatable" in MMA, says Urijah Faber

Despite being busy with his business endeavors and family life, Uriah Faber managed to watch the highlight of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns fight at UFC 273. According to Faber, ‘Borz’ getting rocked should serve as a reminder that “everybody’s beatable” in MMA.

During his recent interview with Helen Yee, the UFC Hall-of-Famer said:

“Guy’s [Chimaev's] incredible, but we did see he got rocked. I did see that highlight, where he got rocked in that fight… It’s just a reminder that this is a real sport, all these guys are human and everybody’s beatable. But he’s definitely a world-class athlete and world-class competitor and somebody that’s gonna make some real waves.”

Khamzat Chimaev took on Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. After three action-packed rounds, ‘Borz’ was awarded a unanimous decision win by the judges. The fight was dubbed “the people's main event,” and it certainly lived up to that name. Both fighters’ performances were praised by the fans and their fellow competitors. This was the first time Chimaev was forced to fight through the entirety of the fight.

After going the distance against the Brazilian fighter, ‘Borz’ stated that he made many mistakes and was disappointed in himself for abandoning the game plan. He also said that he will not change his aggressive fighting style and will still look to finish his fights as soon as possible but will be more calculative.

Watch Urijah Faber talk about Khamzat Chimaev at 08:30 of the video below:

Darren Till details why Gilbert Burns bout should change Khamzat Chimaev as a fighter

During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Darren Till was asked about various topics, including his friend Khamzat Chimaev’s rise in the rankings and the impact of his UFC 273 fight.

The Englishman first spoke about his friend’s rise from No.11 to No.3 in the UFC welterweight rankings following his victory over Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. Till praised Chimaev and called him “the only legitimate superstar” in the promotion. The Liverpudlian admitted that he didn't understand how people could hate on 'Borz' after defeating the number two ranked contender.

Till detailed why the Gilbert Burns bout should change Khamzat Chimaev. He believes there was something good that came out of it for ‘Borz’:

“I know what Khamzat has inside him. The best thing for this fight is that he’s tasted a bit of like getting punched and authentically digging deep for the win. Because that changes you… I said to him backstage, 'that’s what you needed. This is probably the best outcome you can have had because now you’re going to train even harder and now you’re going to listen to your coach's strategy more.' It’s not just about going out there and knocking guys out.”

Watch the full interview below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari