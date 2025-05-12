Khamzat Chimaev goes nuclear on "fake" Belal Muhammad while explaining dislike for former UFC champ

Belal Muhammad can't catch a break. Now, it is Khamzat Chimaev who is giving him a difficult time. Fresh after 'Remember the Name' lost his welterweight title at UFC 315, Chimaev addressed his feelings about the former 170-pound champion.

In recent years, Muhammad has become something of a trash-talker, aiming at countless fighters on social media, provoked and unprovoked. Moreover, his willingness to fight Chimaev, a fellow Muslim with whom he bonded over their mutual support of Palestine, did not sit well with 'Borz,' who said this to a fan on X:

"Yes, he call me Muslim brother then he go saying he wants to beat me, so should I be nice to you? I like real people not fake. If you call me brother, you should be my brother. I always support Palestine, but I nevevr support fake people."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments below:

The two men were linked to a potential fight during Chimaev's runs at both welterweight and middleweight, the latter of which is his current weight class. The unbeaten Chechen once seemed like a certain future welterweight title contender, which would have inevitably led to him crossing paths with 'Remember the Name.'

While he recognized 'Borz's' skill, Muhammad believed he held the key to beating him. However, Chimaev subsequently moved to middleweight after struggles with weight-cutting, and has since solidified himself as a title contender at 185 pounds. Yet, Muhammad was still willing to face him.

When he was still welterweight champion, Muhammad expressed the desire to move up in weight and challenge for the middleweight title, even if Chimaev were the champion at that point. This did not sit well with 'Borz.'

Khamzat Chimaev is now expected to challenge for UFC middleweight gold

While a feud with Belal Muhammad seems to be simmering, Khamzat Chimaev has more pressing concerns. He is expected to challenge Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title later this year. Chimaev is undefeated at 14-0, having recently submitted former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 308.

By contrast, du Plessis is 23-2 but has never tasted defeat in the UFC, and is coming off his second successful title defense against Sean Strickland at UFC 312.

The two men are on a collision course, and the winner could reign over the division undisturbed for years.

