"Khamzat Chimaev hacked UFC page" - Fans hijack promotion's latest Israel Adesanya post after controversial crypto ad gets quickly deleted

After a contentious crypto post was removed, the UFC's latest post about Israel Adesnaya was met with an outpouring of fan reactions. Many expressed dissatisfaction with the promotion for attempting to hide the fact that their social media account had been compromised.

The UFC recently shared a cryptocurrency-based announcement, implying that the promotion was about to create a new token. They also shared a crypto wallet address for it. However, it has since been confirmed that the UFC's Instagram account was hacked and the post was a hoax. Combat sports-based X page Spinnin Backfist took to X and shared the post, which read:

''UFC fans have been waiting, and the moment is here,” the post read. “Get ready to own the legacy. Precision. Strength. All in one coin. #UFC #UnleashTheFight”

The UFC then released a video showing Adesanya training at City Kickboxing in Auckland, New Zealand, as part of a promotional clip for UFC Saudi Arabia shortly after the controversial crypto post was taken down. The video featured several CKB fighters, including Carlos Ulberg, Dan Hooker, Kevin Jousset and former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Check out the post below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions, with most comments referencing the since-deleted crypto post.

One fan wrote:

''Khamzat Chimaev hacked UFC page''

Another one stated:

''Crazy how a billion dollar company can get hacked''

Other fans wrote:

''It’s going to be a bad time for whoever gets found out hacked the UFC’s page. Ouch!''

''Tito hacked the UFC account with his masters degree in computer science''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ufcanz on Instagram]

Daniel Cormier discusses Israel Adesanya's mentality going into UFC Saudi Arabia

Israel Adesanya is set to feature in his first non-title fight since 2019 when he faces Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia, which will take place this weekend in Riyadh.

In a recent episode of the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast, UFC Hall of Famers Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen previewed the middleweight matchup, with Cormier questioning Adesanya's mindset heading into the championship rounds, saying:

''When that moment happens, like against [Kelvin] Gastelum... He was like mouthing to himself, ‘I’ll die for this, I’ll die for this.' He’ll find himself in that fourth to fifth round with Imavov this weekend and have to dig deep knowing that nothing changes if he doesn’t, right? Nothing changes. Israel Adesanya will still be a star if he wins or he loses... How does he pull back to that moment when he didn’t have all those things if need be?''

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (8:18):

