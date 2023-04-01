Prominent UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev recently had a humorous response when a fan asked him about his stance on having multiple wives. Instead of providing a straightforward answer, Chimaev offered a witty and amusing reply that left fans chuckling.

During his appearance on a talk show, Chimaev was confronted with a personal question regarding his stance on having multiple wives. The question put the undefeated fighter in a potentially awkward situation as it delved into his personal beliefs and values. The query was a sensitive and intimate one, and it required Chimaev to be honest and forthcoming with his response. 'Borz' replied:

"I don't even know how to answer it, maybe they will keep me out of the house. If I answer the question how I want."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's response here:

It is not uncommon for men to practice polygamy and have multiple wives in the Islamic faith. Despite reports of his marriage in May 2022 from various online sources, the Chechen-born Swede, who is a Muslim, has maintained a level of secrecy surrounding his personal life.

Khamzat Chimaev has always been selective in sharing details of his personal life with the public. Despite the curiosity surrounding his marriage, he has not made any public statements regarding the matter nor has he shared any photos or information on his social media platforms.

Jorge Masvidal attacks Khamzat Chimaev for missing weight at UFC 279

Following Khamzat Chimaev's weight miss at UFC 279, Jorge Masvidal has joined a growing number of critics in questioning the fighter's professionalism. Despite Chimaev's impressive win streak in the UFC, some remain skeptical of his claims that he can defeat anyone in the welterweight or middleweight division.

In a recent statement, 'Borz' expressed confidence in his chances of defeating middleweight champion Alex Pereira, citing the Brazilian's lack of grappling skills. However, not all fighters share Chimaev's optimism and some believe that his bold claims may be premature.

Check out the Swedish mixed martial artist's entire statement below:

XcellentMMA @XcellentMMA Khamzat Chimaev: Alex Pereira is the easiest fight in my career Khamzat Chimaev: Alex Pereira is the easiest fight in my career https://t.co/i0lcsh9pQ4

In a recent edition of The MMA Hour, 'Gamebred' responded to Chimaev's comments, slamming the 28-year-old for missing weight by 8.5 pounds at UFC 279:

"I saw him do a comment that he was calling out Alex Pereira, like who the f**k are you? This is the world champion and you don't even have a f**king win over a top-15 guy. Get the f**k out of here at 185. Go f**king be like the rest of us, put your hard hat on, put your mouthpiece on, and get to work... You can't miss weight by 8.5 pounds and call for title shots... Go fight and then talk."

