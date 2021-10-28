"Maybe I will finish him via headbutt" - Khamzat Chimaev's response when asked how he plans on defeating Li Jingliang

Khamzat Chimaev is a finisher, no doubt about it. The Swedish fighter has nine fights with nine finishes on his record, comprising six knockouts and three submissions.

He is set to take on Li Jingliang in an exciting welterweight bout on the UFC 267 main card. 'Borz' spoke to Russian media outlets during a press conference in the lead-up to his fight against 'The Leech.' When asked if viewers should expect a knockout or submission from him, he said:

"I don't know what you should expect. I will go out there and beat him up. Maybe I will finish him via headbutt. Like I did to Kevin Holland, if you know what I mean." [Translated via RT Sport MMA]

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland

The reference to Kevin Holland is two-fold. Holland's last fight ended in a no-contest after he was dropped from an accidental headbutt. The reference also stems from the altercation the pair had last year.

The men ran into each other at the UFC Apex, and Khamzat Chimaev claims he grabbed the back of Kevin Holland's neck, following which things got physical.

The altercation stems from an Instagram post. Khamzat Chimaev had posted a video where he was helping someone and wasn't wearing a mask. Kevin Holland commented, asking 'Borz' where his mask was and telling him he could infect someone. The Swedish fighter did not appreciate the comment.

It took Chimaev a long time to explain his side of the story and what exactly happened. He claims that 'Trailblazer' talks too much, and he wanted to do something about it. He also described it as 'typical American behavior' from Holland.

The pair could potentially fight each other, but it may be a while before they do, considering they presently fight in different weight classes. Chimaev is currently focussing on the welterweight division but has fought at middleweight in the past. Kevin Holland is set to take on Kyle Daukaus in a rematch.

