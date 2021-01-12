Khamzat Chimaev imposter sets up verified account on Facebook; gets 37k followers!

The verified account of Khamzat Chimaev on Facebook with more than 37,000 followers was created by an imposter from Cyprus, reported Frontkick Online.

According to Chimaev's manager, Majdi Shammas, fake accounts of the new UFC sensation are being set up on multiple social media platforms, which can lead Chimaev's followers to misinformation.

There are many fake accounts out there claiming to be @KChimaev, but this one takes the cake.



A total stranger from Cyprus has somehow managed to verify a Facebook page in Khamzat’s name without the team’s knowledge.



“A big problem,” his manager @MajdiShammas tells Frontkick. pic.twitter.com/6zJIzxJfaL — Frontkick.online (@FrontkickOnline) January 11, 2021

"It is full of fake accounts and fan pages of Khamzat (Chimaev) on social media, which we can not really influence," Shammas told Frontkick Online. It's very strange. It's someone from Cyprus, he has managed to trick Facebook into verifying the account".

Shammas also added that it is not easy to get in touch with Facebook and explain the situation. However, Chimaev's team is trying everything they can to take the account over from the imposter - or to have it deleted.

Chimaev's Facebook account was set up on 28 July 2020, two days after he broke the record for quickest turnaround between UFC wins in the modern era (ten days), with a win against Britain's Rhys McKee at 'Fight Island'.

The imposter on Facebook usually posts the same photos that Khamzat Chimaev shares on his Twitter and Instagram accounts - which also includes a challenge to Stephen Thompson - ultimately making his followers believe that the account actually belongs to Chimaev.

Facebook's standard procedure to get an account verified requires the account to represent a "well-known, often searched person, brand or entity", plus, the platform also demands an official government-issued photo identification.

We advise our readers to not place their confidence in the content offered on the Facebook page of Khamzat Chimaev.

UFC still wants Khamzat Chimaev to fight Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev

UFC is still planning to pit Khamzat Chimaev against the No.3 ranked welterweight Leon Edwards, despite two failed attempts in making the fight. The two welterweights were scheduled to fight on November 19, 2020, but Edwards pulled out of the fight after he contracted COVID-19.

UFC pushed their fight to a later date of January 20, 2021, but Khamzat Chimaev tested positive for COVID-19 and noted that his lungs will not be fully recovered by the time the fight swung by.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Dana White revealed that the UFC is still planning to make the fight happen.

“That’s the fight to make. I love that fight. They both (Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards) already agreed to it, so we’ll get it figured out. We’ll turn that around as quick as we can. Just want to make sure both guys are healthy, both guys had COVID," said White.