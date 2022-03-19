"We're waiting for you" - Khamzat Chimaev invites Conor McGregor to be a part of his camp

Khamzat Chimaev has invited Conor McGregor to join his Allstars Stockholm gym as 'The Notorious' prepares for a 2022 return.

McGregor hasn't competed since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in July of 2021, but believes he'll be ready to compete by summer of 2022. While the Irish superstar has remained loyal to his current team at Straight Blast Gym through his UFC career, Chimaev made it clear that he was welcome to train in Sweden.

"If you want to come back we will help you, we are waiting for you in our camp @TheNotoriousMMA"

The Allstars Training Center is the home to Khamzat Chimaev, Alexander Gustafsson, Ilir Latifi, and most recently Darren Till. Chimaev and Till have been inseparable lately on social media, and many are hoping the Chechen's impressive wrestling skills help take Till to the next level.

Those skills would also be helpful to McGregor if his request to fight Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title is granted. In a recent interview with The Mac Life, McGregor declared he wanted to make history as the first fighter to hold belts in three different weight classes.

Khamzat Chimaev once visited Ireland to beat up Conor McGregor

Khamzat Chimaev hasn't always been a fan of Conor McGregor. Back in 2018, a then-unknown Chimaev was so upset with McGregor's trash talk against Khabib Nurmagomedov and other Russian republic fighters that he flew from Sweden to Ireland to fight 'The Notorious.'

From an interview with TalkSport:

“Honestly speaking, I wanted to beat him up. Many people thought I was coming there to help him to prepare for Khabib… not for Khabib. I was coming there to protect our pride and honour. I was going there for all of us. If that would not have happened, I would have maybe thrown, I don’t know, some object."

Fortunately for all involved, Chimaev was stopped by the authorities and deported before any violence could occur.

Now 'Borz' is a rising star in his own right with a perfect 4-0 record in the UFC. At UFC 273 on April 9th he's set to face No. 2 ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns in a bout that could propel him into title contendership right alongside Conor McGregor.

Edited by Ryan Harkness