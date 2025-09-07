Khamzat Chimaev, Islam Makhachev and others react to Nassourdine Imavov's win over Caio Borralho at UFC Paris: "Dominant performance"

Nassourdine Imavov showed once again why he is a dangerous contender in the middleweight title picture with a composed performance against Caio Borralho in the UFC Paris main event.

Ad

The French contender secured his second straight victory as a headliner and extended his winning streak to five with a unanimous decision win. The judges scored it 50-45, 49-46, 49-46 in his favor.

Imavov started slowly and allowed Borralho to take the opening round. From the second frame onward, he found his timing and began dictating the pace. He kept the fight standing and consistently landed sharper strikes.

Over the final three rounds, Imavov managed distance, punished entries, and kept control of the exchanges. The victory cements Imavov as a leading contender in the division. With Khamzat Chimaev newly crowned as champion, the question now is who earns the first crack at the belt.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fighters and peers quickly reacted to his victory. Islam Makhachev praised the performance, writing:

"Dominant performance @imavov1. Congrats, bro."

Chimaev congratulated him with a warm message:

"Good fight! Assalamu Alaykum."

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling wrote:

"Another marquee win for Imavov. Tough because I’m wondering what the game plan was of Borralho. I thought he would’ve been looking for the takedown a little more frequently but it seems like he was content to stand up and fight."

Ad

Meanwhile, Henry Cejudo recognized the win but pointed to the winner of Reinier de Ridder vs. Anthony Hernandez potentially getting the next shot:

"Great win for Imavov, but I think the winner of RDR/Fluffy is getting the next title shot #UFCParis."

Some other fans wrote:

"Wasn’t a 50-45 lol clear hometown bias but good win for Imavov. I just don’t see him beating Chimaev."

Ad

"Well done, Imavov is not the most spectacular fighter, but his precision and striking power are impressive. It'll be interesting to see how he fares against a well-rounded guy like Chimaev."

"Great performance by Imavov. Fast hands, very technical boxing, and great takedown defense."

Check out some of the reactions below:

Pros and fans react to UFC Paris main event. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X and fighter accounts]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.