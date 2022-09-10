"I can't wrap my head around it" - Sean O'Malley talks how Khamzat Chimaev missing weight for biggest fight of his career is a "terrible look" for his stardom 

Khamzat Chimaev's weight miss at UFC 279 has taken the MMA world by storm, and it seems that every fighter with a platform to express themselves has got something to say about it. The latest of those is Sean O'Malley.

The bantamweight star released a video on his YouTube channel specifically discussing the incident, and 'Sugar' seems to be in disbelief over how Chimaev could have missed weight:

"I can't wrap my head around it, I can't imagine. That's like me weighing 143 or 144lbs, I mean I don't do math. I guess he missed by, he was 177, 178 with 1 pound allowance, so 7 pounds. Dude, that's not good. You're one of the biggest superstars in the sport, on your way up and you're going to miss weight by that much. Absolutely terrible look for you."

Watch the video below:

Khamzat Chimaev will now face off against Kevin Holland, a fighter who 'Borz' has a history with. They have had several altercations in the past, with the latest scuffle happening prior to the UFC 279 press conference, contributing to the event being canceled.

Khamzat Chimaev speaks out following his missed weight at UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev missed weight by a staggering 7.5lbs at UFC 279, weighing in at 178.5lbs. The rumor mill has been in full swing following the incident, with fans claiming that 'Borz' tactically missed weight so that he could fight Kevin Holland.

Chimaev had the opportunity to explain the reasons for being over the 171lbs limit, when he was interviewed by Megan Olivi for ESPN MMA.

'Borz' said the following:

"Something was wrong with my body, like I wanted to continue and then some doctor came that somebody called, I don't know who. Then he was like, 'Stop that sh*t.' So I couldn't do anything. I said, 'I can do it, just wait.' That was like 4 o'clock at night, so I had a lot of time but they didn't let me."

Watch the interview below:

Khamzat Chimaev's version of events correlates with that of Dana White, who said that a doctor had requested 'Borz' to stop cutting weight after his body began locking up and cramping.

