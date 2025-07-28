Khamzat Chimaev locks in for "final camp" ahead of Dricus du Plessis showdown, fans react: "DDP is dead in that octagon"

Khamzat Chimaev is in the final leg of his training camp ahead of UFC 319 title fight against Dricus du Plessis. 'Borz' has made it clear he’s coming to Chicago with destruction in mind.The undefeated UFC star looked relaxed as he shared an update from Los Angeles. He flashed a smile while promising violence. Sharing updates from his camp in a video on the UFC's X handle, Chimaev said:&quot;Feeling great. We're in LA, doing training camp now. Last camp before the fight. So, coming for Chicago. Kill everybody, see you guys there.&quot;Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments below:The video garnered mixed reactions from fans, with one fan writing:&quot;DDP is dead in that octagon.&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;I almost want to gatekeep this, but I won’t.&quot;&quot;Khamzat will destroy that boy.&quot;&quot;[If] he wins, he’ll only fight once a year.&quot;&quot;Calmzhat is scarier.&quot;&quot;'Borz' gonna smash! LFG, champ vibes only!&quot;&quot;'Borz' ready for battle.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev's recent message from camp ahead of UFC 319. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]Chimaev's rival, du Plessis, stands as the only obstacle between the undefeated fighter and UFC gold. UFC 319 takes place on Aug. 16 at the United Center in Chicago.Du Plessis rides a dominant run with wins over Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, and Robert Whittaker. But Chimaev is undefeated and has steamrolled his way through most of his competition, including Whittaker in his last fight.Michael Bisping urges Dricus du Plessis to wrestle Khamzat Chimaev head-on at UFC 319Michael Bisping has delivered a bold message to Dricus du Plessis ahead of UFC 319. With just weeks to go until the highly anticipated title clash against Khamzat Chimaev, the pressure is mounting on the South African to defend his belt against one of the most feared forces in MMA.Chimaev remains unbeaten at 14-0 and has steamrolled elite opponents with his suffocating wrestling. The former UFC middleweight champion believes running from Chimaev is a mistake and says du Plessis must stand his ground and wrestle with him. Speaking on the UFC Abu Dhabi post-fight show, Bisping said:“Dricus du Plessis, I mean, you cannot doubt this guy. He’s not intimidated. There are videos of Dricus du Plessis online taking on an entire Gracie Barra black belt team and submitting them all one by one. He’s big. He’s strong. He wrestled. He’s got great judo. He’s got knockout power. He’s had a nose job, so he’s got a great gas tank now as well... [Chimaev’s] going to get you down.&quot;He added:&quot;Look at what he did to Usman… That’s how good Khamzat Chimaev is at wrestling. So if you try and just do everything you can to avoid him and get away and run, you’re just running away the entire time. He’s gonna get you. Nah. Screw that. Meet him head on,” Bisping said of what du Plessis should do against Chimaev. Fight him at his own game.&quot;Check out Michael Bisping's comments below: