Khamzat Chimaev makes hilarious Conor McGregor reference in response to Kamaru Usman predicting he'll finish 'Borz' in a fight

UFC's rising star Khamzat Chimaev has responded humorously to former champion Kamaru Usman's recent tweet.

Usman presumably predicted a potential showdown against Chimaev, saying he would stop the Chechen-born Swede in four rounds:

KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg I stop him in 4. Watch the tapes I stop him in 4. Watch the tapes 😤😤

Chimaev responded to the tweet, taunting 'The Nigerian Nigthmare's prediction skills:

Khamzat Chimaev's reply is in reference to Conor McGregor's 'Mystic Mac' persona, where the Irishman accurately predicts the outcome of his fights. Talks of a potential scrap between Usman and Chimaev have been going on since Usman's loss at UFC 286.

UFC president Dana White is not a big fan of the matchup due to the possibility of it taking place at catchweight. White said that he would be interested in making the fight a reality only if it took place at middleweight:

“What I hate about that fight and [Usman] calling him out, Usman is calling him out at a catchweight — I don’t do catchweights, I don’t like catchweights. Catchweights mean nothing. They mean absolutely nothing. If [Usman] wants to move up to 185 and fight [Khamzat Chimaev], we could talk about it. But trying to fight him at a catchweight, I’m not interested in.”

Chimaev is currently undefeated in his MMA career, with an impeccable record of 12-0. 'Borz' has won all six of his UFC encounters, including victories over names like Li Jingliang, Gilbert Burns, and Kevin Holland. Usman is coming off back-to-back title fight losses against Leon Edwards. Before that, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was riding a 19-fight win streak.

Considering where the two fighters are in their career, a showdown between Usman and Chimaev makes sense, mainly since both parties have expressed interest in it.

What is the reason behind Khamzat Chimaev's recent inactivity?

Khamzat Chimaev burst into the UFC in July 2020 and made a name for himself by winning three back-to-back fights in just over two months. Borz's ability to quickly turn around for the next fight was when people started to admire the Chechen-born Swede.

But lately, the 29-year-old has not been very active inside the octagon. Since September 2020, Chimaev has competed in only three UFC fights; his last outing occurred over eight months ago. No official announcement has been made regarding 'Borz' next fight, but MMA fans are curiouswhen they will see the Chechen-born Swede in action again.

Dana White recently provided some light on the issue. In an interview with Aaron Bronsteter, White shared that Chimaev was dealing with some personal issues that were the reason behind the delay in his UFC comeback.

