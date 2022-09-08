Already somebody f**ked him up in the a** - Khamzat Chimaev hilariously responds to the idea of fighting Paulo Costa post altercation at UFC PI.

Khamzat Chimaev is set to face Nate Diaz at UFC 279 in what could be the veteran's final UFC fight. Chimaev seems destined for stardom, and Diaz believes he is being used to create that star. Chimaev was recently involved in an altercation with Paulo Costa at the UFC Performance Institute, which he was asked about at UFC 279 media day.

Fans generally seemed to side with Paulo Costa in this situation, and Khamzat Chimaev was asked about what had happened between the two at his UFC 279 media day. He made sure to take a shot at Costa, stating (starting at the 1:12:00 mark):

He's talking s**t about me. I never talk about that guy. Maybe he wants something, I don't know, maybe he wants to be famous. Israel f**k his a**. All the world see that s**t. He has to go back and do something with Izzy.

Khamzat Chimaev was then asked about potentially fighting Paulo Costa down the line, to which he responded:

I don't fight with that kind of guys. Already somebody f**k him up, you know, in the a**.

Despite the altercation, Chimaev seems content with leaving the incident behind him. While that could change in the future, it is likely the right idea for the present. Set to fight his first UFC main event in a few days, Chimaev's focus should be entirely on UFC 279 and Nate Diaz.

Watch the full UFC 279 media day below via MMA Junkie:

Khamzat Chimaev surprised Nate Diaz agreed to fight him

Khamzat Chimaev is currently the No.3-ranked welterweight in the UFC, with a record of 11-0. His most recent fight against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 was the first time he had a fight go to the judges. Nate Diaz, on the other hand, is unranked. He enters UFC 279 with a record of 20-13 as his UFC career winds down. For this reason, Chimaev was surprised by Diaz agreeing to fight him.

The Mac Life @TheMacLife Khamzat Chimaev admits that he was a little surprised when the Nate Diaz fight came together. Khamzat Chimaev admits that he was a little surprised when the Nate Diaz fight came together. https://t.co/jfAtzfakaU

While it is a tough matchup for Diaz, it should come as no surprise that he took the fight. He has shown time and time again that he is willing to fight whomever is thrown his way, which is a trait that has made him vey popular amongst UFC fans. Diaz could likely have waited for a big money trilogy matchup against Conor McGregor, but instead he chose to take the fight against Chimaev, who many believe is the next big thing in the welterweight division.

