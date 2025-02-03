Khamzat Chimaev could play a crucial role in Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland title fight, predicts UFC Hall of Famer 

Former UFC athlete Chael Sonnen believes that Khamzat Chimaev might have an important role to play in the upcoming middleweight title clash between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland. 'The American Gangster' uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where he spoke about the possibility of 'Borz' acting as a backup fighter for the middleweight title fight.

Sonnen implied that du Plessis vs. Strickland might be too important of a bout to not have Chimaev as the backup.

"I think Chimaev's the backup fighter. I don't believe that Chimaev is just the number one contender. I don't believe that the proximity of this fight is something that you would not book Chimaev, who allegedly has western travel issues. I don't think you would do that without bringing him. I'm confident Chimaev will be there. I'm confident that he will be in attendance. So why, if you're flying him out, would you not put him on the scale the day before? I'm asking, I don't know that answer."

Trending

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (5:30):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Du Plessis and Strickland will lock horns in the main event of UFC 312 on Feb. 9 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Dricus du Plessis previews potential clash against Khamzat Chimaev

UFC middleweight king Dricus du Plessis has weighed in on a potential clash against Khamzat Chimaev. 'Stillknocks' recently did an interview with CBS Sports where he discussed the matchup.

The champion claims to not be scared of 'Borz's' wrestling and argues that he would be able to impose his fighting style from the second round onwards in their possible showdown.

"We can wrestle in the whole first round and then we come out in that second round and we'll see what we feel like... And then we're going to fight my fight... I'm not scared of Khamzat's wrestling. I'm not evading, I'm not trying to stay off the ground with Khamzat, that's the mistake everybody makes."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' interview below (11:33):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.