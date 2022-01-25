Khamzat Chimaev poses with Petr Yan and Rafael Fiziev at Tiger Muay Thai

Khamzat Chimaev's next fight in the UFC is yet to be booked. However, that hasn't stopped the Chechen-born Swede from keeping up with his insane training regime.

The UFC welterweight has now joined the likes of Petr Yan and Rafael Fiziev at Tiger Muay Thai. Taking to Instagram, 'Borz' shared an image of him working at the gym, working alongside his fellow UFC stars.

In a short video uploaded to his official YouTube channel, Chimaev was seen sparring at Tiger Muay Thai.

The Thailand-based gym has previously hosted UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, UFC women's flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko and UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya, among others.

Check out the video below:

Sayat Abdrakhmanov, who currently manages interim UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan, recently took to Twitter to confirm that Chimaev, Yan and Fiziev aren't the only ones training at Tiger Muay Thai.

In addition to them, the likes of Marlon Moraes, Yaroslav Amosov, Damir Ismagulov, Chingiz Allazov, Roman Kryklia and other well-renowned names are currently working under the same roof.

Chimaev has caught the eye of UFC fans all around the world thanks to his four fights with the promotion. 'Borz' is now training with some of the best Muay Thai coaches in the world, which will certainly aid his development.

The UFC welterweight is currently 4-0 in the promotion, having finished all four of his opponents so far. His last win was at UFC 267 against ranked welterweight Li Jingliang.

Khamzat Chimaev is rumored to be fighting Gilbert Burns in his next fight

Khamzat Chimaev recently took to Twitter to send a warning to Gilbert Burns.

Chimaev posted his message in Portuguese. He implied that he was ready to do some damage to Burns when they eventually crossed paths inside the octagon.

"Be ready you die boy @GilbertDurinho" [Via Google Translate]

Chimaev is expected to face Burns at some point later this year. An official announcement is yet to be made by the UFC but Burns has already urged Dana White and his promotion to book the contest.

“Make it happen @danawhite I’m all in! 5 rounds in [Brazil] [gorilla] vs [wolf] Let’s grappled! @KChimaev @ufc”

Burns' last fight was at UFC 264 when he defeated two-time welterweight title challenger Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson in the co-main event.

