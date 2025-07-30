Khamzat Chimaev pulling off unique assist during friendly football game sends fans reeling: "Bro is skilled"

Khamzat Chimaev stunned fans by pulling off a sharp assist off the wall in a fast-paced rink setting during a recent friendly indoor football match. He used the wall with precision and set up his teammate for a clean goal.Check out the X post below:Rink football is different from the outdoor game since this format rewards awareness and split-second decision-making. Chimaev looked like he had done this before, and fans were impressed. One fan wrote:&quot;Bro is skilled.&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;Playing soccer would be the last thing I'll think he can do.&quot;&quot;What’s scary about him is he’s actually athletic. Whereas a lot of caucus mountain region people are “slow twitch” dominant [highly durable, good endurance]. He’s also fast twitch [power, strength, explosive ability].&quot;&quot;Might be more efficient than [Rasmus] Hojlund [Manchester United striker] bring him in.&quot;&quot;Bro moves like a tractor with the ball at his feet.&quot;&quot;Nah, the eagle eye assist and the cheeky goal... Sign these boys to Fenerbahce asap.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev's football skills. [Screenshots courtesy: @espnmma on X]Chimaev is gearing up to take on Dricus du Plessis in his maiden UFC title shot at UFC 319. 'Borz' looks sharp in training ahead of the clash and has also spent some time training with renowned strength and conditioning coach Sam Calavitta in preparation for the bout.Michael Bisping says Dricus du Plessis must stand his ground against Khamzat ChimaevMichael Bisping believes Dricus du Plessis has to confront Khamzat Chimaev and his wrestling pressure directly. Backing up, he says, will only make things worse.Chimaev’s pace has broken top-tier names before. Letting him dictate the rhythm early could be costly. Du Plessis has knockout power, judo control, and superior conditioning. However, none of that matters if he's not the aggressor, according to Bisping.Speaking at the UFC Abu Dhabi post-fight show, the former UFC middleweight champion said:&quot;Dricus du Plessis, I mean, you cannot doubt this guy. He’s not intimidated. There are videos of Dricus du Plessis online taking on an entire Gracie Barra black belt team and submitting them all one by one. He’s big. He’s strong. He wrestled. He’s got great judo. He’s got knockout power. He’s had a nose job, so he’s got a great gas tank now as well... [Chimaev’s] going to get you down.&quot;Bisping added:&quot;Look at what he did to Usman… That’s how good Khamzat Chimaev is at wrestling. So if you try and just do everything you can to avoid him and get away and run, you’re just running away the entire time. He’s gonna get you. Nah. Screw that. Meet him head on... Fight him at his own game.&quot;Check out Michael Bisping's comments below: