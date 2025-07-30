  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Khamzat Chimaev pulling off unique assist during friendly football game sends fans reeling: "Bro is skilled"

Khamzat Chimaev pulling off unique assist during friendly football game sends fans reeling: "Bro is skilled"

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Jul 30, 2025 04:23 GMT
Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev
Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev's football skills. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Khamzat Chimaev stunned fans by pulling off a sharp assist off the wall in a fast-paced rink setting during a recent friendly indoor football match. He used the wall with precision and set up his teammate for a clean goal.

Ad

Check out the X post below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Rink football is different from the outdoor game since this format rewards awareness and split-second decision-making. Chimaev looked like he had done this before, and fans were impressed. One fan wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Bro is skilled."
Ad

Meanwhile, other fans wrote:

"Playing soccer would be the last thing I'll think he can do."
"What’s scary about him is he’s actually athletic. Whereas a lot of caucus mountain region people are “slow twitch” dominant [highly durable, good endurance]. He’s also fast twitch [power, strength, explosive ability]."
"Might be more efficient than [Rasmus] Hojlund [Manchester United striker] bring him in."
Ad
"Bro moves like a tractor with the ball at his feet."
"Nah, the eagle eye assist and the cheeky goal... Sign these boys to Fenerbahce asap."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev&#039;s football skills. [Screenshots courtesy: @espnmma on X]
Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev's football skills. [Screenshots courtesy: @espnmma on X]

Chimaev is gearing up to take on Dricus du Plessis in his maiden UFC title shot at UFC 319. 'Borz' looks sharp in training ahead of the clash and has also spent some time training with renowned strength and conditioning coach Sam Calavitta in preparation for the bout.

Ad

Michael Bisping says Dricus du Plessis must stand his ground against Khamzat Chimaev

Michael Bisping believes Dricus du Plessis has to confront Khamzat Chimaev and his wrestling pressure directly. Backing up, he says, will only make things worse.

Chimaev’s pace has broken top-tier names before. Letting him dictate the rhythm early could be costly. Du Plessis has knockout power, judo control, and superior conditioning. However, none of that matters if he's not the aggressor, according to Bisping.

Ad

Speaking at the UFC Abu Dhabi post-fight show, the former UFC middleweight champion said:

"Dricus du Plessis, I mean, you cannot doubt this guy. He’s not intimidated. There are videos of Dricus du Plessis online taking on an entire Gracie Barra black belt team and submitting them all one by one. He’s big. He’s strong. He wrestled. He’s got great judo. He’s got knockout power. He’s had a nose job, so he’s got a great gas tank now as well... [Chimaev’s] going to get you down."
Ad

Bisping added:

"Look at what he did to Usman… That’s how good Khamzat Chimaev is at wrestling. So if you try and just do everything you can to avoid him and get away and run, you’re just running away the entire time. He’s gonna get you. Nah. Screw that. Meet him head on... Fight him at his own game."
Ad

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below:

youtube-cover
About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications