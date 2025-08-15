  • home icon
  • Khamzat Chimaev puts UFC debutant on notice for "b**t buddy” remark on teammate: "He is better than me" 

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Aug 15, 2025 09:51 GMT
Khamzat Chimaev (pictured) will fight for the UFC middleweight gold, this weekend, at UFC 319. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Khamzat Chimaev stepped in to defend his teammate Baysangur Susurkaev at the UFC 319 pre-fight press conference, after Susurkaev's opponent took a swipe at him with an unruly remark.

Susurkaev got signed by the world's premier MMA promotion after a spectacular first-round KO win over Murtaza Talha Ali on episode No.1 of Dana White's Contender Series Season 9 earlier this week.

The Russian closed the show in style, stinging his opponent with a seemingly nonchalant kick to the gut, which made Ali crash down to the canvas, wincing in pain.

The 24-year-old is a long-time training partner of Chimaev and has helped him prepare for many of his crucial bouts, including the upcoming title fight against Dricus du Plessis this weekend at UFC 319.

Interestingly, just days after fetching his ticket to the big leagues, 'Hunter' also has a fight booked. He will take on fellow UFC debutant Eric Nolan on the prelims of this weekend's pay-per-view, headlined by du Plessis and Chimaev.

During the recently concluded pre-fight press conference for the event, Nolan fired shots at his Susurkaev, drawing a comparison with Chimaev:

"I know he is Khamzat Chimaev's little b**t buddy, but he is not Khamzat Chimaev."
Naturally, 'Borz' didnt let the disrespect slide and clapped back at the fighter, issuing him a dire warning along with a high compliment for 'Hunter':

"He is better than me, bro. Don't worry, he is going to knock you out."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments below:

Dricus du Plessis receives ice-cold warning from Khamzat Chimaev during hostile UFC 319 presser

UFC 319 presser turned a hostile affair for Dricus du Plessis, as fans began to boo him. 'Stillknocks', never one to be at a loss for words, was momentarily silenced as the Chicago crowd turned on him.

Sure enough, Khamzat Chimaev, taking in all the support, sent a chilling message to his opponent, guaranteeing that the championship gold will not be returning to his opponent's home country:

"[South] Africa is never gonna see the belt again."

UFC 319 is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 16, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. According to the betting lines, 'Borz' is a -180 favorite for the fight with the reigning champion as a +150 underdog.

Quick Links

Edited by Ujwal Jain
