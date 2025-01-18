Khamzat Chimaev questions Islam Makhachev’s ability to compete at middleweight: "I have my doubts because of his last fight"

Khamzat Chimaev questioned if Islam Makhachev could become the UFC middleweight champion.

In October 2022, Makhachev became the UFC lightweight champion with a second-round submission against Charles Oliveira. Since then, the well-rounded Russian has solidified himself as the promotion's number one pound-for-pound fighter with title defenses against Alexander Volkanovski (x2) and Dustin Poirier.

Makhachev has voiced his interest in eventually moving up to welterweight to test himself at a higher weight class. Meanwhile, the lightweight king's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, recently claimed Makhachev could become a world champion at welterweight and middleweight.

During an interview with Aslanbek Badaev, Chimaev was asked about Abdelaziz's comments. He responded by saying:

"Well, if Islam wants to, and [Ali] Abdelaziz wants, let him go up and try. I don't know. I can't give an answer about Islam now. I haven't trained with him. Maybe, it's possible, maybe not. If anyone could move up [and compete] at 170 or 185, it would be Khabib [Nurmagomedov]."

Chimaev continued:

"As for Islam, I have my doubts because of his last fight at 155. It was tough for him. Although I had a tough fight against Gilbert [at 170] then I moved up to 185 and it was easier [to fight] there. Maybe Islam will have the same situation. He might move up and it will become much easier. Well, only the Octagon can show."

Makhachev's last fight was a lightweight title defense against Dustin Poirier. Makhachev overcame adversity to secure a fifth-round submission by D'arce choke. He now looks to extend his title reign against short-notice opponent Renato Moicano in the UFC 311 main event on Jan. 18.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments on Islam Makhachev potentially fighting at middleweight below:

Khamzat Chimaev looks to control UFC middleweight division before the end of 2025

Khamzat Chimaev last fought in October 2024, securing an impressive first-round submission against former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Chimaev was in the running for the next 185-pound title shot, but Dana White and the promotion decided to award Sean Strickland a rematch against Dricus du Plessis instead.

Chimaev will keep a close eye on the Feb. 8 matchup between Du Plessis and Strickland, as he might face the winner. Even if he needs another win before a title shot, Chimaev plans to end the calendar year as the UFC middleweight champion.

