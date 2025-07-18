Khamzat Chimaev reacts to Paulo Costa addressing a potential fight against him after UFC 318: "Don't start to cry please"

Khamzat Chimaev recently reacted to Paulo Costa sharing his thoughts on a potential fight between them. Chimaev appeared amused by Costa's words and seemingly mocked the Brazilian's demeanor.

It's no secret that Costa and Chimaev have no love for each other and were set to fight at UFC 294 in October 2023. However, the Brazilian was forced to withdraw from the fight due to an elbow infection, and their showdown never materialized.

Costa is set to face Roman Kopylov in a middleweight fight at UFC 318 in Louisiana this weekend. At the pre-fight press conference, the Brazilian addressed calling out Chimaev for sliding in his partner's DMs and expressed a desire to fight him, saying:

"Everybody knows about that... After this fight, I'm going to send a message for him, but until then, you need to wait. My focus right now is on this guy [Kopylov] so I need to focus on him, but I have a plan after that. I have unfinished business with Chimaev. I'm going to face him sooner or later."

After @SpinninBackfist shared a clip of Costa's comments via an X post, Chimaev took to the comments section and stated:

"Bro, what's going on with you? Don't start to cry please."

Paulo Costa explains wanting to fight Khamzat Chimaev next

Paulo Costa has no love for Khamzat Chimaev and desperately wants to trade blows with the Chechen-born fighter. It appears Costa lost his cool over Chimaev seemingly sending his romantic partner some DMs.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Costa named Chimaev as his dream opponent for a potential UFC White House feature and explained his loathing for 'Borz' and said:

"Chimaev [would be my dream fight at the White House]. Chimaev, yeah, yeah. This son of a b***h. I want to fight this guy... He sent a message for my girl, Tamara [Alves]. He acted like a woman. He tricked her, he said some bad s**t. He said something like, 'I'm going to beat your husband and I'm going to do bad things,' this, that, but he sent [the message to] her, not me."

