Khamzat Chimaev responds to Israel Adesanya's "rat lip" comment

Israel Adesanya will be defending the UFC Middleweight Championship this weekend on Fight Island against Paulo Costa. While both Adesanya and Costa could be considered two of the hottest fighters in the world today, another man who has taken the world of Mixed Martial Arts by storm is Khamzat Chimaev.

I always imagined this would happen#imagination 💭💫 pic.twitter.com/llMzGSZccA — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) September 24, 2020

The Swedish fighter recently registered his third UFC win in 66 days by putting away veteran Gerald Meerschaert in 17 seconds via a brutal one-punch KO. In the aftermath of his win, Khamzat Chimaev, who has been going back-and-forth between the Welterweight and Middleweight divisions, claimed that he could "stop" both divisional champions in Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya.

In response to Chimaev's claim, The Last Stylebender noted that he doesn't even know who the former is and further referred to Chimaev as "rat lip." This was obviously something that the UFC prospect didn't take too kindly.

@stylebender what do you said about me it will cost you your belt if you’re still the champion Good luck — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) September 23, 2020

Khamzat Chimaev took to Twitter and responded to Israel Adesanya. Borz wrote that Adesanya's comments towards him will cost the reigning champion his title, if he is still the champion. Chimaev ended his message by wishing The Last Stylebender luck for his upcoming title fight against Paulo Costa.

Khamzat Chimaev's rise in the UFC

Khamzat Chimaev has broken out as one of the hottest stars in the whole of UFC this year. The Swedish fighter has three wins under his belt in the promotion. After securing two quick wins on Fight Island within the span of 10 days, Chimaev made his UFC debut on US soil at UFC Vegas 11.

At the event, Chimaev put away GM3, and following his latest win, there have been talks of a potential fight against Demian Maia at Welterweight. As things stand, the UFC is yet to officially confirm Chimaev's next fight, but he is likely to face a ranked opponent for the first time in the promotion.