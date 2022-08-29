"I eat gangsters for breakfast" - Khamzat Chimaev talks about his reason for taking the Nate Diaz fight

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz is inching closer and closer as the MMA world tries to figure out why this fight was made in the first place.

Diaz is on the last fight of his contract, and some think the UFC gave him the worst matchup possible to propel Chimaev before Diaz hits free agency.

UFC @ufc



[ Sep 10 | A legend of the game vs one of the best prospects this sport has ever seen - #UFC279 is going to be something special[ Sep 10 | @TMobileArena | 🎟 ufc.ac/3S8rRx6 A legend of the game vs one of the best prospects this sport has ever seen - #UFC279 is going to be something special 🔥[ Sep 10 | @TMobileArena | 🎟 ufc.ac/3S8rRx6 ] https://t.co/P7fM8PLKot

Regardless of the opponent, Diaz was willing to fight anyone that would get him out of his contract. Meanwhile, Chimaev has different motives for taking the fight. During an interview after a Fight Club Rush event, 'Borz' had this to say about his upcoming fight:

"Actually, I don't need to fight that guy. I fight the guy just for fun. I was a kid when he was fighting. I could wait for the title ... I took that fight, that guy is not top, but he's famous. Everyone loves him, everyone talk about this gangster. I eat gangsters for the breakfast. I'm gonna f**k that guy (up)."

Chimaev vs. Diaz will be the main event of UFC 279 on September 10. The Stockton native is a massive underdog, but Leon Edwards reminded us that anything is possible.

Daniel Cormier explains why Khamzat Chimaev was negatively affected by Leon Edwards' win at UFC 278

As stated above, Chimaev believes he could have secured a title shot without another fight.

Turns out that his decision to stay active was wise, considering Edwards' win against Kamaru Usman has changed the division's trajectory.

During a video on his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier had this to say about Chimaev being negatively affected by Edwards' win:

"I think last weekend he did not understand that he was the biggest loser in the Usman versus Leon situation because he was in line. All he had to do was get past Diaz. All he had to do, get past Diaz, you fight for the championship, but with Leon Edwards winning now, now we got a trilogy, and rightfully so."

Regardless of the potential trilogy, Chimaev might secure a title shot with a win against Diaz. With that said, the Stockton native is being drastically underestimated. When the cage is closed, anything is possible.

