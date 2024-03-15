Khamzat Chimaev rips into Kamaru Usman for "not special" remark - "Only cowards choose their opponents"

Kamaru Usman downplaying Khamzat Chimaev's win against him at UFC 294 has left the undefeated fighter fuming.

When the pair met inside the octagon last October, Chimaev came away with a majority decision win after three rounds of back-and-forth action. However, it seems 'The Nigerian Nightmare' wasn't too impressed by his opponent's performance.

During the latest episode of Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry, which aired yesterday, the former welterweight champion told Chael Sonnen and Henry Cejudo that the fight was not all that he thought it would be:

"You get those types of fights and those positions to where you build something in your mind, in your head. Especially now in this machine of UFC and MMA, you build them up in your head. Then you get in there, and you go, 'That wasn't special'. There is nothing different that I haven't seen."

Catch Kamaru Usman's comments below (9:55)

Mere hours after the episodes aired, 'Borz' clapped back at this former foe in a series of posts on X.

Starting his rant, the UFC star suggested that Usman should not be proud of his losses. He then continued his onslaught on the former pound-for-pound king, writing:

"I never choose my opponents, only cowards choose their opponents."

In a follow-up response, the 29-year-old reiterated that he was still undefeated.

'Borz' holds wins in the UFC's welterweight and middleweight divisions and is considered one of the best talents at 170 pounds.

When Kamaru Usman explained why he lost against Khamzat Chimaev

While Khamzat Chimaev dominated Kamaru Usman in the opening round of their fight, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was getting more and more comfortable as the rounds progressed.

During a backstage interview with Megan Olivi at UFC 294, the 36-year-old faulted a slow start as one of the reasons for his loss:

"I think, you know, I didn't trust my shape. I am a championship fighter, and you can't start slow like that. You know I say give me a couple of extra rounds. I think the world knows what that result might be."

Catch Kamaru Usman's comments on Khamzat Chimaev below (1:08):

Furthermore, Usman argued that his opponent was already acclimatized to being a middleweight while the short-notice nature of the fight rendered him unable to prepare himself effectively for the higher-weight class.