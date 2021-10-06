"Better late than never" - Kamaru Usman on becoming the UFC P4P No. 1

Kamaru Usman has officially taken over the top pound-for-pound (P4P) spot from Jon Jones. In the newly released UFC rankings last week, the welterweight champion became the new No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' hasn't lost a single bout in his UFC career. The 34-year-old holds an impressive 19-1 record in his MMA career so far. He has defended his 170-pound title four times since winning it against Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 in March 2019.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, the pound-for-pound king talked about getting the No.1 ranking after such a long wait. Usman said:

"I've always felt like that, I've always performed like that and I've always trained like that. I guess it's better late than never for everyone to realise that."

The 34-year-old hasn't lost a single bout in the last eight years and has successfully defeated prominent welterweight opponents like Leon Edwards, Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington, Rafael dos Anjos, Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns.

Usman faced Jorge Masvidal for the second time at UFC 261 in his most recent bout. The welterweight successfully defended his title against 'Gamebred' and, unlike the last time, the fight did not go the distance. The welterweight champion gave us one of the best knockout highlights we've seen in a championship bout this year.

Kamaru Usman will be back in action at UFC 268

Kamaru Usman will face Colby Covington for the second time in the main event of UFC 268 on November 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The UFC welterweight champion is one of the most active fighters among current titleholders. He has already fought twice this year and is riding an eighteen-fight win streak going into this bout.

Colby Covington hasn't fought in the UFC in over a year and has been in just one bout since he lost against Usman. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' knocked Covington out in the fifth-round and broke his jaw sometime in the third round with a big right hand in their first bout.

