"How many black belts in his career has he finished?" - Khamzat Chimaev's coach explains how 'Borz' is exposing "all the fake black belts in Brazilian jiu jitsu" in MMA

Khamzat Chimaev has had a very successful start to his mixed martial arts career. His UFC 279 win over Kevin Holland improved his record to 12-0. While Chimaev was surrounded by controversy all week leading up to the fight, he was able to put on a breathtaking performance in the octagon.

Luke Thomas @lthomasnews Kevin Holland deserves all the credit in the world for accepting an unenviable assignment on last minute notice, but...



Look at the stat sheet Khamzat Chimaev forced him. Completely blanked him in *every* category. Bonkers. Kevin Holland deserves all the credit in the world for accepting an unenviable assignment on last minute notice, but...Look at the stat sheet Khamzat Chimaev forced him. Completely blanked him in *every* category. Bonkers. https://t.co/iOEL32uWqk

Khamzat Chimaev continued his streak of dominance that has led many to believe he will one day be champion. Following his fourth straight victory over a black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Chimaev's coach pointed out that his fighter is exposing the fake black belts, stating on Blockasset:

"I'm making Khamzat expose all the fake black belts in Brazilian jiu jitsu that are in the MMA scenario. Why? Because nowadays, people just get belts like they go to McDonalds. They don't do the job. He just got this purple belt. How many black belts in his career has he finished? So that shows, that's about it. I'm using him to expose many guys."

Chimaev's last four opponents were all black belts in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, however, Gilbert Burns was the only one to make it out of the first round. 'Durinho' went toe-to-toe with the Russian, knocking him down and bloodying him up. Chimaev still walked away as the victor with a unanimous decision in his favor.

Daniel Cormier on Khamzat Chimaev

Daniel Cormier has long been one of Khamzat Chimaev's biggest supporters. Back in 2020, just three fights into Chimaev's UFC career, Cormier, one of just four double champs in UFC history, shared that he expects the No.3-ranked welterweight to become the fifth UFC double champ.

Going into UFC 279, Cormier was backing Chimaev and even attempted to give him some training tips. Despite the controversial week, Cormier continued to back Chimaev, going as far as issuing a weight-cutting challenge to fans who were giving the fighter a hard time.

While the challenge is interesting, most fans are well aware that cutting weight is strenuous for fighters. However, many feel that it is a part of the job.

Cormier would also share that he is looking forward to seeing Chimaev as the "bad guy" and hopes that he embraces it, stating:

"I understand that right now he's the bad guy and boy I love a bad guy, and I wish that he embraces this... Make him the bad guy, I think he likes it, and boy we all need a villain. The world does not work with all good guys. We need bad guys and Khamzat Chimaev is more than willing to play that."

