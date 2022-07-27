"He grinds you down" - Khamzat Chimaev's coach explains where Nate Diaz could present problems to 'Borz'

Khamzat Chimaev's coach Andreas Michael recently offered his take on the threats that Nate Diaz presents inside the octagon. He listed Diaz's gas tank and his boxing as his biggest strengths.

Chimaev and Diaz are currently set to collide in the main event of UFC 279. The action is set to unfold at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on September 10. The fight marks Diaz's swansong under the promotional banner of the UFC.

While in conversation with Denis Shkuratov and Kacper Rosolowski of Submission Radio, Michael admitted that Diaz's tendency to come at his opponents non-stop for the entirety of the fight posed a great threat to Chimaev:

"Well, Nate Diaz has got the conditioning. He's got the conditioning to go, like, 10 rounds and he always keeps like a steady tempo... So he grinds you down off the wall. And that's what he is and his boxing, of course, his boxing."

Check out Andreas Michael's full interaction on Submission Radio below:

The undefeated 'Borz' could have trouble against Diaz once the fight enters the championship rounds, considering his inexperience when it comes to going the distance inside the cage.

Khamzat Chimaev has only gone past the second round once in his career. This was during his most recent fight against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273, which he won by way of unanimous decision after three rounds.

However, it is interesting to note that Nate Diaz himself has only gone past the third round on three occasions and has lost every single one of those fights by way of decision.

Andreas Michael how Khamzat Chimaev & co. are preparing for Nate Diaz

In the same interaction on Submission Radio, Andreas Michael offered fans some insight into Khamzat Chimaev's training camp ahead of UFC 279. He opened up about the kinds of fighters they invited to help the 28-year-old prepare for Nate Diaz.

He revealed that UFC middleweight, and the other half of 'The Smesh Bros', Darren Till has been a frequent face in their gym on sparring days as Khamzat Chimaev prepares for a southpaw in Nate Diaz.

He also declared that 'Borz' has been working on his grappling and wrestling with a world champion:

"Darren Till is like a southpaw, tremendous striker. We got him helping us, like, in the sparring. We're going to bring a couple of other guys. We've got like a 10-time world champion in grappling helping us... We got, like, a lot of guys, a lot of guys that are coming."

