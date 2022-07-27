"This is a good fight for us" - Khamzat Chimaev's coach reveals his initial thoughts after 'Borz' was matched up against Nate Diaz

Khamzat Chimaev's coach Andreas Michael recently shared his thoughts on 'Borz's' upcoming bout with Nate Diaz.

Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz are all set to lock horns in a high-profile welterweight matchup at the main event of UFC 279. The event is scheduled for September 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Diaz will look to revive himself after a three-year winless streak in what will be his final fight under his UFC contract.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Chimaev's coach Andreas Michael shared his initial reaction to the matchup. Michael expressed excitement about the fight. However, he admitted that more time would have been preferable Nate Diaz is one of the "biggest welterweights" in the division.

Sharing his thoughts on the main event of UFC 279, Andreas Michael said:

"I was like, "Yes!". This is a good fight for us. A good fight for us like I wish we knew like a little bit earlier. You know like then a five-week notice for a five-round fight...This guy is one of the biggest welterweights in the division like Alex is one of the biggest light heavyweights in the division. You know, so it takes a little time to do stuff but at the end of the day like, done deal!"

You can check out Michael's full interview with Submission Radio below:

Cris Cyborg gives her take on the upcoming Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight at UFC 279

In a recent interview with James Lynch, former UFC women's featherweight champ Cris Cyborg discussed Nate Diaz vs. Khazmat Chimaev. She listed the factors that could lead to Nate Diaz handing Chimaev the first defeat of his MMA career.

According to Cyborg, the Stockton native's "cardio" and boxing prowess could pose a serious threat to Khamzat Chimaev in their upcoming fight.

Sharing her views on the upcoming fight between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev, Cris Cyborg said:

"I think it's really tough but Nathan has good cardio, he's very good, a great boxer and I think [the difference maker in] this fight is going to be the BJJ, you know."

She added:

"He can fight with his back on the floor, I think he can meet the guy and he can do this. Good cardio, keep continuing, you know, I think it's going to be a great fight. It's going to be tough, yes, but I believe he can win the fight."

You can check out Cris Cyborg's full interview with James Lynch:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far