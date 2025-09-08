Khamzat Chimaev's coach shares "dream" for 'Borz', who wants to create UFC history

Long regarded as one of MMA's top talents, Khamzat Chimaev finally realized his world title dreams with a dominating win over Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319. However, 'Borz' has no plans to slow down and appears eager to bolster his legacy with a historic achievement.During a recent interview with Shadi Al Shadi, the Chechen-born UAE national's coach, Alan Do Nascimento, revealed bold plans 'Borz' is eyeing for his future. The reigning middleweight champion is intent on becoming a three-division champion, a feat none has achieved in the world's premier MMA promotion.Elaborating on the topic, Do Nascimento said:&quot;We are just seeing things as they're going, you know? We take it as it is coming, but of course, there will be a time when we're going to be forced to change division. Khamzat has the dream to become a two-division or three-division champion, and the focus now is to go through that.&quot;Check out Khamzat Chimaev's coach, Alan Do Nascimento's comments below:Chimaev has fought in both middleweight and welterweight divisions in the UFC. Despite struggles with weight-cutting at 170 pounds, the 31-year-old has been largely dominant in his welterweight outings, with the lone exception being his hard-fought battle against Gilbert Burns.As for his light heavyweight ambitions, Chimaev has repeatedly called out Alex Pereira, though he has yet to fight at 205 pounds in the UFC.Still, many, including former bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley, believe an eventual clash with reigning light heavyweight kingpin Magomed Ankalaev could be one of the most entertaining matchups Chimaev could deliver.Khamzat Chimaev's former foe deems him unbeatable at the momentThe submission win over Robert Whittaker has arguably been Khamzat Chimaev's most brutal finish in his MMA career. At UFC 308, 'Borz' locked in a face crank in the opening round that broke his opponent's jaw and pushed in his teeth.Whittaker now believes there is hardly anyone at middleweight who could give Chimaev a run for his money. Even Nassourdine Imavov's dominant UFC Paris win against Caio Borralho has failed to convince 'The Reaper' otherwise.During a recent segment of the MMArcade podcast, he said:&quot;I don't think anyone beats Khamzat at the moment... Honestly, his wrestling is so high level, I feel like the way to beat him is like high-level jiu-jitsu. If Imavov has high level back jiu-jitsu, which I know he does have high level jiu-jitsu, but if it's that high level [I don't know].&quot;