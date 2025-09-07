UFC Paris bonuses and aftermath: Benoit Saint Denis and three others win $50k, veteran retires, Nassourdine Imavov calls for title shot, and more

UFC Paris delivered a strong night of fights at Accor Arena, where Nassourdine Imavov earned a unanimous decision win over Caio Borralho and called for a middleweight title shot in the main event. The event also produced four $50,000 bonuses, a retirement announcement, and a string of finishes that kept the crowd on its feet.

Ad

Imavov had to adjust after losing the opening round but quickly found his rhythm. Borralho tried repeatedly to wrestle but failed to complete a takedown. Imavov outstruck him cleanly and positioned himself as a leading name to challenge new champion Khamzat Chimaev.

Following the win, Imavov declared that he should be next to take on middleweight champion Chimaev. Speaking in the post-fight octagon interview, he said:

"I am next. [Borralho] was unbeaten for 10 years. I just beat him, and beat him with style, as well. I need to be the next one."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Nassourdine Imavov's comments below:

Ad

In the co-main, Benoit Saint Denis showed why he is a fan favorite. He pushed the pace against Mauricio Ruffy before dragging the fight to the canvas midway through round two. Once on the back, he locked in a rear-naked choke and forced the tap.

Saint Denis, Mason Jones, Modestas Bukauskas, and Kaue Fernandes each walk away with $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses.

Jones overcame early adversity to stop Bolaji Oki in round two. After weathering heavy shots, he took Oki down, advanced to mount, and unleashed elbows until the referee intervened. The Welsh fighter has now won six in a row, including two since returning to the UFC.

Ad

Bukauskas closed the first round of his fight with a brutal elbow that knocked out Paul Craig. The Lithuanian secured his fourth straight win while Craig left his gloves in the octagon and retired, having scored only one win in his last eight outings.

French debutant Axel Sola impressed by finishing Rhys McKee with a body shot in the third round, while William Gomis opened the main card with a close decision win over Robert Ruchala. Fernandes also secured a bonus for his finish earlier on the card.

As for the event, UFC Paris now holds the record for most TKO wins on a card with nine victories of that nature. It was also announced that the gate for the event was $4.331 million, while the attendance was 15,724.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.