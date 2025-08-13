  • home icon
Khamzat Chimaev's custom shorts for Dricus du Plessis fight at UFC 319 draw mixed fan reactions: "Those are sharp," "Wtf is that"

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Aug 13, 2025 07:49 GMT
Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev
Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev's UFC 319 shorts. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Khamzat Chimaev's custom-made shorts for his upcoming fight against Dricus du Plessis recently drew significant fan attention. The Chechen-born grappling savant is set to challenge du Plessis for the middleweight title at UFC 319 at the United Center in Chicago this weekend.

In a recent X post, @SpinninBackfist shared an image of Chimaev's custom shorts. The gear features a unique blue-grey theme with graphics showing a wolf, paying homage to Chimaev's moniker 'Borz,' which translates to 'Wolf' in the Chechen language.

After the post went live, fans soon flocked to the comments section to express their reaction. While some were impressed by the design, others weren't as pleased and criticized the shorts.

One fan wrote:

"Wtf is that?"

Another fan opined:

"They aren't that bad, but they're not top-tier either."

One user wrote:

"Those are sharp."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshots from @SpinninBackfist on X
Screenshots from @SpinninBackfist on X

Sean Strickland predicts Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight

Sean Strickland has fought Dricus du Plessis twice in the past and has previously trained with Khamzat Chimaev in the gym. Ahead of the du Plessis-Chimaev fight, Strickland recalled his experience against both fighters and shared his preview.

In an interview with Red Corner MMA, 'Tarzan' gave Chimaev his flowers for his grappling abilities while admitting that du Plessis had a better stand-up game. He said:

"Dricus has better standup than Chimaev, but Chimaev has pretty crazy grappling. I've been training with these f**king Dagi t*rrorists my entire f**king life... I know how to get up from these guys, and I can withstand a storm. I don’t know if [du Plessis] has encountered that level of wrestling to where it might get him a little off guard... He just really has to be ready for an extreme amount of pressure on the ground. If he can withstand that, he’s gonna beat [Chimaev]."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

More from Sportskeeda
