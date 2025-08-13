Khamzat Chimaev's custom shorts for Dricus du Plessis fight at UFC 319 draw mixed fan reactions: "Those are sharp," "Wtf is that"

Khamzat Chimaev's custom-made shorts for his upcoming fight against Dricus du Plessis recently drew significant fan attention. The Chechen-born grappling savant is set to challenge du Plessis for the middleweight title at UFC 319 at the United Center in Chicago this weekend.In a recent X post, @SpinninBackfist shared an image of Chimaev's custom shorts. The gear features a unique blue-grey theme with graphics showing a wolf, paying homage to Chimaev's moniker 'Borz,' which translates to 'Wolf' in the Chechen language.After the post went live, fans soon flocked to the comments section to express their reaction. While some were impressed by the design, others weren't as pleased and criticized the shorts.One fan wrote:&quot;Wtf is that?&quot;Another fan opined:&quot;They aren't that bad, but they're not top-tier either.&quot;One user wrote:&quot;Those are sharp.&quot;Check out some more fan reactions below: Screenshots from @SpinninBackfist on XSean Strickland predicts Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fightSean Strickland has fought Dricus du Plessis twice in the past and has previously trained with Khamzat Chimaev in the gym. Ahead of the du Plessis-Chimaev fight, Strickland recalled his experience against both fighters and shared his preview.In an interview with Red Corner MMA, 'Tarzan' gave Chimaev his flowers for his grappling abilities while admitting that du Plessis had a better stand-up game. He said:&quot;Dricus has better standup than Chimaev, but Chimaev has pretty crazy grappling. I've been training with these f**king Dagi t*rrorists my entire f**king life... I know how to get up from these guys, and I can withstand a storm. I don’t know if [du Plessis] has encountered that level of wrestling to where it might get him a little off guard... He just really has to be ready for an extreme amount of pressure on the ground. If he can withstand that, he’s gonna beat [Chimaev].&quot;