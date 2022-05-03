Khamzat Chimaev's former opponent Li Jingliang calls for a striking brawl against Jorge Masvidal

Khamzat Chimaev’s former opponent Li Jingliang has called out Jorge Masvidal, targeting a striking brawl with the ‘Gamebred'.

The Chinese fighter recently took to social media to with Masvidal's name on his mind. With that said, it's clear that ‘The Leech’ is campaigning for his next fight.

Li Jingliang posted the following tweet and tagged all necessary parties, including Jorge Masvidal and UFC president Dana White:

"@GamebredFighter Unlike Geoff, Jorge, I believe you are a real brawler who never sits back. Let’s see who’s the best striker in Miami this July @ufc @danawhite"

Masvidal was the second fighter called out by Jingliang. In one of his previous posts, 'The Leech' used similar tactics to get Geoff Neal’s attention, writing:

"@handzofsteelmma Heal up bro! Let’s dance 💥Violently!"

The Chinese welterweight went to the effort of adding side-by-side images of himself and the fighters he called out. In both cases, he declared his willingness to throw leather.

The lack of a response from ‘Handz of Steel’ caused Jingliang to refer to Masvidal’s brawling nature in hopes of finalizing the fight.

Li Jingliang last fought at UFC 267, where he lost to Khamzat Chimaev via technical submission in the very first round. He was choked unconscious by a tight rear-naked choke.

Ben Askren accepted Jorge Masvidal’s challenge to a wrestling match

Jorge Masvidal was Logan Paul’s guest on the Impalusive podcast recently. During the conversation, ‘Gamebred’ revealed an interest in facing Ben Askren in a wrestling match. The former NCAA Division I wrestler accepted the challenge via Twitter.

Despite being best known as the victim of the fastest knockout in UFC history, Askren is an accomplished grappler with over two decades of experience. The former Olympian based his MMA career on his dominant wrestling style, earning two world titles in the process.

Masvidal admitted that he needs to work on his wrestling and seemed open to a potential grappling match. Ben Askren publicly accepted the challenge by replying to the post with a video clip of Masvidal talking about it.

He wrote:

"Send date and location. It would be a pleasure to rub his face in the mat."

At UFC 239, 'Gamebred' knocked out 'Funky' with a flying knee just five seconds into the first round, setting a new record for the fastest knockout in the promotion’s history.

Edited by Harvey Leonard