Khamzat Chimaev's intense cardio training ahead of Dricus du Plessis fight at UFC 319 sends fans reeling: "He’s gonna smesh Dricus"

Khamzat Chimaev's explosive cardio session has caught the attention of MMA fans worldwide. Many expressed their admiration for Chimaev's dedication as he aims to capture the UFC gold in his upcoming fight.Chimaev will look to dethrone reigning middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis in the main event of UFC 319, which will take place on Aug. 16 at the United Center in Chicago. However, his ability to go all five rounds inside the cage has been a topic of discussion within the MMA community.In order to improve his cardio, the unbeaten contender has been working with T.J. Dillashaw's conditioning coach, Sam Calavitta. Red Corner MMA recently took to X and shared a clip of Calavitta pushing Chimaev to his limits on a cycling machine at The Treigning Lab facility in Placentia, California.Check out the post below:Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.One fan wrote:''He’s gonna smesh Dricus''Another stated:''Ngl, that countdown scared me a bit''Other fans wrote:''I thought DDP would win by TKO round3 but now that he's got TJ Dillashaw's conditioning coach (and maybe some epo too lol) it's 50-50 for me. cant wait for this sh*t. the UFC is barely promoting''''For those who not privy to this gym, the guy training him trains a bunch of Olympic level wrestlers and Olympic champs. The guy knows exactly the type of cardio Khamzat needs for his style of fighting, and will make sure he has it ready to go''Check out more reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X]Chimaev received the title opportunity after securing a vicious opening round submission win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 last year, breaking the former middleweight champion's jaw in the process.Khabib Nurmagomedov offers advice to Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 319In a recent appearance on the Russian podcast called Hustle Show, Khabib Nurmagomedov advises Khamzat Chimaev not to attempt takedowns against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 next month.Nurmagomedov wants Chimaev to engage in a stand-up fight, saying:''Personally, I would advise Khamzat [Chimaev] to strike with him. If I were coaching, I would give him different advice. If you put them straight boxing, Khamzat is better. You can try to force things early, but if you don’t finish him, you’ll burn a lot of energy. You’ll need it in the championship rounds. And Khamzat hasn’t been to the championship rounds.''Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below (1:43:30):