"He didn't go home for two years" - Khamzat Chimaev's manager shares chilling story of how 'Borz' "was ready to sacrifice everything" from the first day he stepped into the gym

Khamzat Chimaev's manager Majdi Shammas recently revealed how 'Borz' got into MMA.

Chimaev has emerged as one of the UFC's most promising prospects. In just five fights, he has established himself as one of the most dangerous fighters in the promotion's welterweight division. With an unblemished professional record and a five-fight win streak in the UFC, fans and MMA pundits believe he will be given a title shot soon.

In a recent YouTube video uploaded by La Sueur, Chimaev's manager Majdi Shamma talked about the first day he met 'Borz'. While discussing the Chechen-born Swede's tenacity and determination, Shammas said:

"I saw Khamzat, he got into an altercation with two guys from the group. He misjudged, he thought it was grappling but they kicked him and he didn't like it so it almost ended up in a fight. But he listened and I asked him who he was and he presented himself, he says, ',I'm a wrestler.' I said, 'Have you done MMA?".

Shammas added:

"And he said he wants to become an MMA fighter and he was ready to sacrifice everything...He just stayed here. He said,'Okay, I'm not going back'. I said, 'If you want to become a fighter then you're going to stay here.' He said, 'I'm gonna stay here.' And he didn't go home for two years. He stayed in the room in the gym, trained every day like a madman."

You can check out Majdi Shammas talking about 'Borz' below:

Chimaev is set to face Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 279 in a high-profile welterweight matchup. The event is set for September 10 at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.

Sean Strickland gives his take on upcoming Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz fight

Sean Strickland is of the view that fellow UFC contender Khamzat Chimaev will not even require any training to defeat Nate Diaz in their upcoming fight. 'Tarzan' believes that the Stockton native doesn't really pose any threat to 'Broz'.

Giving his take on the upcoming fight, Strickland said:

"I don't know, man... Do you have to get ready for Nate Diaz? The UFC just said, 'Hey [Khamzat Chimaev], we love you. Come f***ing beat up this old man.' I don't really think Khamzat needs to get ready for him. He's probably just gonna roll in, not even train, come off the couch, and just f***ing destroy him."

Check out Sean Strickland's interview with The Schmo below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal