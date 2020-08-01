Khamzat Chimaev says that he would finish Conor McGregor in one round if they fought

The UFC Welterweight Division has a new superstar in the form of Khamzat Chimaev. The Swedish fighter recently made his debut at the UFC Fight Island and surprisingly enough, called out former UFC Double Champion, Conor McGregor, not once but on two different occasions.

While speaking to TMZ Sports in a recent interview, Khamzat Chimaev revealed the outcome of a potential fight between him and Conor McGregor and what he would end up doing to the Irishman if they ever crossed paths in the Octagon.

The ever-confident Khamzat Chimaev said that he would end up knocking Conor McGregor out within the first round in a fight between the two, stating the following: (H/T: BJ Penn)

“I know I can beat every fighter in the top-10. I don’t see somebody that can stop me. I am going to finish everybody. Conor McGregor, I’m going to finish him in the first round, brother. I promise you, brother, I’m going to finish him in the first round."- said Khamzat Chimaev.

Conor McGregor isn't the only fighter Khamzat Chimaev has called out in recent weeks, as the Welterweight star even took to Twitter and put the likes of Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz on notice. He even called out the veteran Donald Cerrone after his debut win at UFC Fight Island 1.

What's next for Khamzat Chimaev?

Khamzat Chimaev has been vouching for yet another fight in the UFC after having competed twice in the Octagon within the space of 11 days. The Swedish fighter has also asked Dana White to book him in a fight at UFC 252 and it remains to be seen which fighter the UFC President has in store for Chimaev next.

As for Conor McGregor, he recently took to Twitter and seemingly accepted a challenge. But the only problem is, we do not know who 'The Notorious One' was responding to.