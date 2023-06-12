Khamzat Chimaev seemingly confirms date of UFC return

Speculation continues to mount surrounding Khamzat Chimaev and when he will eventually return to the octagon. But, it now seems his confirmed next outing has been confirmed. In a training montage video posted online, the Swede looks to have revealed he will compete at a huge pay-per-view later this year.

Despite remaining one of the most popular prospects in the sport, 'Borz' received a ton of backlash from fans after missing weight by a large margin in his proposed bout against Nate Diaz last time out. Though he got to put on a performance against a different opponent, viewers were upset they didn't get to see him clash with the Stockton native.

In a post shared to his Instagram page, Khamzat Chimaev can be seen going through tough training regimes with a caption that all but confirms when his next fight will be.

If October 21 in Abu Dhabi is Chimaev's preferred destination for his next octagon outing, he will be competing inside the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi at the UFC 294 PPV.

This will be the freestyle wrestler's first appearance in the cage since his dominant win over Kevin Holland in September last year, making it over a year before he has fought. According to the star, he has been actively trying to secure a fight but has had countless fighters refuse to lock horns with him.

It's unclear who Chimaev will be colliding with at UFC 294, but all signs are seemingly pointing to a huge title eliminator matchup against former long-reigning champion Kamaru Usman.

Who will join Khamzat Chimaev on the UFC 294 card?

Khamzat Chimaev is a huge draw who will be able to hype a card on his own. But, rumors suggest UFC 294 could be one of the best events of the year in the entire world of combat sports.

Ready to make his second defense of the lightweight throne, Islam Makhachev will likely headline the Abu Dhabi card and will likely be met by either Charles Oliveira or the winner of the Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje rematch.

Although it seems quite unlikely at this stage, Leon Edwards has put his name in the hat to fight at UFC 294, with Colby Covington set to be next in line for a shot at his welterweight title.

Poll : 0 votes