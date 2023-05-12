Surging UFC contender Khamzat Chimaev does not currently have a fight booked, and recently, ‘Borz’ appeared to hit out at the promotion for this. He claimed that he’s simply waiting for a fight to be offered to him.

One opponent that Chimaev has been linked with on multiple occasions is former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ held the title from 2019 to 2022, when he was dethroned by Leon Edwards. He recently failed to regain his title in a rematch with ‘Rocky’ earlier this year.

Usman recently expressed an interest in fighting ‘Borz’, stating that the fight could “headline a pay-per-view”. However, he was almost immediately told by Dana White that the fight would need to take place at either 170lbs or 185lbs rather than any kind of catchweight.

Watch Usman’s comments on Chimaev below.

Regardless of the weight, it appears that Khamzat Chimaev is down for the fight. He recently took to Twitter to accept Usman’s callout by posting a simple tick next to the former champ’s handle.

Since then, he’s gone even further still. In a threatening but respectful message, Chimaev had the following to say on Twitter.

“@USMAN84kg I respect you, you were one of the best, you know you’re old bro, and you know it's my time."

It’s clear that ‘Borz’ wants Usman in the octagon, now it’s simply up to the UFC to make the fight happen.

Khamzat Chimaev next fight: Is ‘Borz’ under a USADA suspension?

Khamzat Chimaev has not fought in the octagon since his bout with Kevin Holland at UFC 279 last September.

Given that ‘Borz’ dispatched Holland with relative ease in the first round with a D’Arce choke, it’s surprising that he hasn’t returned to action just yet. Chimaev has stated that he’s ready to return and has entered into numerous training camps, essentially blaming the UFC for his lack of action.

However, in a recent interview, Dana White stated that ‘Borz’ had “stuff going on in his personal life” that was to blame for his absence.

The lack of clarity on Chimaev’s situation has thrown up a few theories, one of which suggests that he’s actually under a USADA suspension for PED use.

Despite this conspiracy, there is no proof that Chimaev has ever tested positive for banned substances. According to USADA’s Athlete Test History, ‘Borz’ has been tested on 28 occasions and has never been flagged for any PED use.

