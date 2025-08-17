Khamzat Chimaev shares three-word reaction to undefeated teammate's comeback win in UFC debut

Khamzat Chimaev reacted enthusiastically as his teammate, Baisangur Susurkaev, weathered an early storm and finished his opponent at UFC 319.In the preliminary card headlining bout of the event, Chimaev's teammate Baisangur Susurkaev faced Eric Nolan in a short-notice bout. Both men had their moments in Round 1, but momentum shifted in Nolan's favor when he rocked Susurkaev with a powerful punch in the closing seconds, leaving the Russian fighter on unsteady legs.However, Susurkaev survived the scare, made the necessary adjustments and defeated Nolan by submission with a rear-naked choke in Round 2.Chimaev, who watched the fight from the locker room, shared the video of his reaction to Susurkaev's victory on social media.When asked to share his thoughts on his teammate's performance, 'Borz' said:&quot;Great, real powerful!&quot;Check out Khamzat Chimaev's reaction to Baisangur Susurkaev's victory below (via @ufc on X):Both Susurkaev and Nolan stepped in on short notice due to multiple bout cancellations that affected the UFC 319 fight card.The victory against Nolan marked Susurkaev's second win in less than a week. He had recently earned a UFC contract with a first-round knockout win over Murtaza Talha at 'Dana White's Contender Series' on Aug. 12.Susurkaev has been dominant in his professional MMA career thus far, with nine of his 10 victories coming by the way of a finish. While he has eight knockout wins, the win over Nolan was the first submission of his career.Susurkaev's quick turnaround is reminiscent of Chimaev's rise in the UFC. 'Borz' fought three times in the UFC in less than 12 weeks during his initial run, achieving dominant wins in all of those fights.Interestingly, Susurkaev made his UFC debut on the undercard of the event headlined by Chimaev. The 31-year-old is set to challenge middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis in the UFC 319 main event.