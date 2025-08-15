UFC 319 fight canceled as veteran suffers injury, fighter issues depressing statement

UFC 319 is undergoing several changes to its line-up ahead of fight day. One of the latest cancellations to hit the event is an exciting preliminary card bout.Yesterday evening, promotional veteran King Green, who has been part of 27 fights in the Dana White helmed organization, announced that he was withdrawing from his scheduled fight against Diego Ferreira due to an injury.Their fight was to serve as the feature attraction of the prelims, leading into the pay-per-view portion of the card. In a statement on Instagram, the 38-year-old expressed his disappointment about the situation, saying:&quot;I worked so hard to get here, so hard. I went through a lot of bullsh*t to get here. Back in the day, I’ve had pull-outs, but somewhere along the line, I said I'm not ever pulling out of a fight again. If I have to f**king limp my a*s there, I'll limp myself into the cage, but I'm never pulling out.&quot;Green added:&quot;This one is a little bit different, I can’t even f**king walk, guys. If I had a broken hand, I would say anything, I’d just fight. I’m sorry to anyone that I let down. I let myself down even more than that... I have got people who look up to and need me and take care of. I got f**king crutches right here, I'm f**king bullsh**t you not, bro. It is what it is, man. I’m really sorry.&quot;Check out King Green's comments below:Green is 2-3 in his last five and currently on a two-fight skid. Despite his recent dry spell, he holds notable wins against the likes of Tony Ferguson, Al Iaquinta, Jim Miller, and Grant Dawson, among others.Standout fights to look forward to at UFC 319Let's get the obvious one out of the way first. UFC 319 headliner, Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev, is arguably the most anticipated fight of the year. Many view the match-up as a clash between 'Borz's' indomitable grappling and du Plessis' unorthodox style.In the co-main event, highly touted UFC debutant Aaron Pico will take on the undefeated Lerone Murphy. Pico is a credentialed amateur wrestler who has had a credible run in Bellator. Meanwhile, Murphy could enter the featherweight title picture with a win this weekend.Elsewhere on the main card, Fighting Nerds man Carlos Prates returns against veteran Geoff Neal, after an unsuccessful campaign against Ian Garry in April. Gifted striker Michael Page will also feature on the card in a middleweight clash against Jared Cannonier.In another standout fight, Chimaev's teammate, Baysangur Susurkaev, fresh off his 'Dana White's Contender Series' KO win, will make a remarkably quick turnaround to fight Eric Noal on the prelims card.