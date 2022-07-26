"The guy was a nothing before me. I make him famous" - Khamzat Chimaev slams Gilbert Burns for being happy despite losing their UFC 273 fight

Khamzat Chimaev recently slammed Gilbert Burns for being happy after losing at UFC 273.

Burns and Chimaev clashed in an epic battle at the April pay-per-view, with 'Borz' claiming a decision win. However, the Chechen-born Swede stated that he was angry for a month after not being able to finish 'Durinho'. The result marked the first time in Chimaev's career that he failed to stop his opponent.

That said, Chimaev wasn't impressed with Burns' antics after the fight. The Brazilian was ranked No.2 in the welterweight division at that point in time. 'Borz' believes that despite his loss, 'Durinho' was happy with the result.

Chimaev told Ariel Helwani during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour:

"The guy, I make him famous. The guy wasn't nothing before me. I make him famous. He lost the fight and he was more happy. I was angry after that fight and I win that fight. I was angry because I didn't finish that guy. And I don't understand, some guys like Gilbert, became happy when he lost his fight."

Chimaev further added that Burns will never be a champion. 'Borz' suggested that if the Brazilian was satisfied with his performance despite losing at UFC 273, he is not meant to be a titleholder.

"I don't think he will ever be champ. Because if you are happy when you lost the fight, you never will be champ."

Watch Khamzat Chimaev talk to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

Khamzat Chimaev is set to take on Nate Diaz at UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev will headline a UFC card for the first time in his career at UFC 279 as he takes on Nate Diaz in a massive fight.

This will be the final bout on Diaz's UFC contract. He will have the task of handling arguably the biggest rising star in the promotion at the moment. To add to that, Chimaev is a dominant wrestler, which the kind of opponent Diaz has struggled against in his career.

The duo's recent form is quite dissimilar as well. Diaz has won only two of his last five UFC fights. Chimaev, meanwhile, is undefeated with a 5-0 record in the organization.

Diaz will be the biggest star Chimaev has faced to date, and a win could help him gain more popularity among mainstream fans.

