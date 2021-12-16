"BMF belt is mine, UFC belt is mine too" - Khamzat Chimaev still ready to fight 'everybody'; urges UFC to book an opponent for March event 

Khamzat Chimaev claims to be the rightful champion of the welterweight division and holder of the 'BMF' title by virtue of his willingness to "fight everybody" on the UFC roster.

Despite being a rising star in the division, Chimaev is apparently still without an opponent. Frustrated by his situation, Chimaev took to social media to put the entire UFC roster on notice. On Twitter, 'Borz' wrote:

"If say I want to fight everybody it means everybody, I don’t have to call every single fighter by their names. BMF belt is mine, UFC belt is mine too. I’ve heard there is gonna be event 5 of Mars in Vegas. And I don’t understand why I still don’t have opponent."

The Russian-born Swede also urged the UFC to find him a dancing partner for the March 5, 2022 event. UFC 272 is the event scheduled for the date Chimaev specified. The venue and headlining bouts of the card are yet to be announced.

Chimaev last saw action against welterweight contender Li Jingliang at UFC 267 in September. After a 13-month absence from the octagon, the prospect made a statement by making quick work of the Chinese standout.

Although Chimaev didn't call out anybody specific by name, his mention of the 'BMF' title indicates that he's eyeing a fight against its owner – Jorge Masvidal. 'Gamebred' won the celebratory title in a showdown against Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in 2019.

Colby Covington says he'd derail the Khamzat Chimaev hype train

Colby Covington is not sold on Khamzat Chimaev as a legitimate contender. It appears that the majority of UFC welterweights are not too keen on fighting Chimaev, but the two-time title challenger said he would like to put an end to his hype.

For now, though, Covington said his focus is on fighting his former training partner and friend Jorge Masvidal. During an interview with Submission Radio, 'Chaos' said:

"I mean, I’ve been in the top 10 for five years now, beating champion after champion. So, I don’t even know if a commission would allow this fight to go through. But this fight, the only way it would look would just be complete domination. 'Colby Covington Incorporated' just going out there and ending all that hype."

Colby Covington talks about potential Khamzat Chimaev fight:

