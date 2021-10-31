Khamzat Chimaev surpasses Kamaru Usman's Instagram followers after dominant submission win over Li Jingliang at UFC 267

Khamzat Chimaev put the entire welterweight division on notice with his spectacular performance against Li Jingliang at UFC 267.

A few seconds into the fight, 'Borz' picked up his opponent and took him to a corner of the octagon where UFC president Dana White was sitting. Chimaev threw Jingliang down and manhandled him while simultaneously talking to White.

Chimaev then locked in a rear-naked choke on 'The Leech' that put the No.11-ranked welterweight to sleep.

The Chechen-born Swede's popularity skyrocketed after the fight, as evident from the massive surge of new followers on his Instagram account. The 27-year-old surpassed UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman's following by nearly 100,000 followers.

As can be seen from the screenshot below, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has 2.6 million followers on Instagram.

Kamaru Usman has 2.6 million Instagram followers

Khamzat Chimaev, on the other hand, has 2.7 million accounts following him on Instagram.

Khamzat Chimaev has 2.7 million Instagram followers

If 'Borz' keeps running through his opponents as he did at UFC 267, a fight with reigning divisional kingping Kamaru Usman may not be that far off.

Usman is currently scheduled to take on Colby Covington in a rematch at UFC 268. The event will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 6.

The two welterweights first crossed paths at UFC 245. The fight was a thrilling back-and-forth affair that ended with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' getting his hand raised via a fifth-round TKO.

Khamzat Chimaev calls out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal after UFC 267

In the UFC 267 post-fight press conference, Khamzat Chimaev expressed interest in fighting Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

"[Nate] Diaz, let's go, brother. Let's go. Gonna get some smoke, bro?... Let's see who is the real gangtser. [Jorge] Masvidal, he has fight, has like something bad, I don't know, motherf*****g belt something. I'm gonna take everything from this UFC brother, now I am UFC brother."

Jorge Masvidal is coming off two back-to-back losses against Kamaru Usman. He is currently scheduled to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 269.

Nate Diaz, on the other hand, is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Edwards. He fought the Briton in a five-round, non-main event, non-championship bout at UFC 263.

