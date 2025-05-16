Khamzat Chimaev taking shots at Dricus du Plessis, Caio Borralho, and Nassourdine Imavov sends fans into frenzy: "The disrespect is hilarious"

No.3-ranked middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev recently called out the champion Dricus du Plessis, Caio Borralho, and Nassourdine Imavov. Claiming that "there is only one champion," 'Borz' did not hold back with his remark on social media.
UFC CEO Dana White recently announced that 'Stillknocks' is set to defend his title against the undefeated Chimaev at UFC 319 on August 16 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The upcoming bout is the South African champion's third title defense fight, following the Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland fights.
It was also revealed that the No.1-ranked middleweight contender Imavov will be a backup fighter for the main event. Ahead of his much-anticipated fight, Chimaev had this to say:
"Kaio [Caio Borralho], Imamov [Nassourdine Imavov], Diplisi [Dricus du Plesssis] [shushing face emoji]. There is only one champion and they all know it."
Fans took to the comments section of the post uploaded by Championship Rounds on X to share their reactions, with one writing:
"The disrespect is hilarious."
"Khamzat beats all three in one night back to back."
"Yeah, it’s Dricus and he’ll continue to be champ after Khamzat runs out of gas in the 2nd."
"Chimaev has one ranked win, nobody sees this dude as the ‘champion.’"
"Hope dricus gets it done."
Khamzat Chimaev's teammate predicts his upcoming fight against Dricus du Plessis
Khamzat Chimaev's teammate Darren Till recently shared his predictions for UFC 319. 'The Gorilla,' who once fought the South African champion, backed the Chechnya native to win inside two rounds. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, he had this to say:
"Tell Dricus I said, 'f*** him,' by the way. I can't stand his guts because he's so s*** that he's so good. With respect, I'm never going to look past Dricus because he trains hard, he's super dedicated. I think Khamzat will beat him inside two rounds, I really do believe that. Khamzat knows it's a tough fight, but Khamzat trains like a beast. I do think Khamzat gets it in two rounds done."
