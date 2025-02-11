Khamzat Chimaev trolls Alex Pereira with 3-word jab and throwback KO image

Khamzat Chimaev took to his personal X page to taunt Alex Pereira for one of his past setbacks in combat sports. These days, Pereira is a dominant force in the sport as the three-time defending UFC light heavyweight champion, with his next title clash taking place next month against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. That being said, this doesn't mean he has always been infallible inside the octagon.

Chimaev spotlighted a past loss that Pereira had to Israel Adesanya that saw the brick-fisted Brazilian lose his hold on the UFC middleweight belt. In this case of the wolf poking the bear, 'Borz' posted photos to his X account of Alex Pereira unconscious on the canvas with a succinct message:

"Sama wake up"

Check out one of Chimaev's tweets taunting Pereira for his past UFC loss below:

Khamzat Chimaev also puts another UFC champion on blast

Khamzat Chimaev criticized UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.

Chimaev, the number-three-ranked contender at middleweight, did not seem impressed by DDP going 2-0 over Sean Strickland to retain his belt in their sequel clash at UFC 312 last weekend. The 30-year-old said,

"Biggest bulls**t is this fight"

'Borz' also posted a photo to his X account of him giving a menacing gaze while tagging the X handle of Dricus du Plessis in the post. It is theorized by many that Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dricus du Plessis will be the next middleweight title clash that the promotion pursues.

That bout is obviously not booked at this juncture, but it seems like the organization has been interested for a while now in targeting a Chimaev title bid against the winner of the Strickland vs. du Plessis sequel clash. The native of Russia is coming off of an impressive submission finish of former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 308.

