Khamzat Chimaev trolls Nate Diaz after the Stockton fighter slammed UFC in latest interview

Khamzat Chimaev jibed at Nate Diaz after the Stockton native slammed the UFC brass in a recent interview for holding him "hostage." Diaz has just one fight remaining on his current contract with the UFC and doesn't wish to extend it.

He's been urging the promotion to let him fight out his active deal, but it seems the UFC has been reluctant to do so.

During a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour show, Diaz claimed that the promotion isn't willing to book his last fight and subsequently let him go because they want to hold him for a fight against Conor McGregor.

"I want out. That’s my main objective here... They don’t want to let me out of my contract. They want me to fight Conor. I’m not fighting Conor McGregor right now. Our timelines aren’t matching up... You bring yourself back to life, and I’ll be back later."

Surging welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev took note of Diaz's comments on the podcast and trolled him by sharing a meme on Twitter. With it, 'Borz' insinuated that he's willing to beat the 37-year-old in what would be his last fight in the octagon and send him out of the UFC.

For quite some time now, there have been rumors surrounding a potential scrap between Diaz and Chimaev, but there is yet to be an official announcement. Diaz has also claimed that the Chechen-born Swede previously turned down the matchup.

Nate Diaz wants out of UFC despite being offered "more money", talks about re-signing down the line

Nate Diaz has revealed that the UFC brass is trying to lure him into signing a new contract by offering him more money. Diaz already happens to be one of the highest-earning fighters in the promotion and says that more money isn't good enough motivation for him to continue cage-fighting.

Nate Diaz said he is at a point in his career when he doesn't want more money and is simply not interested in continuing to fight in the UFC beyond the last bout of his current contract.

For now, he wants to do "different stuff" and although he might re-sign with the promotion later, Diaz is currently hell bent on leaving the UFC.

He told Helwani:

"When I ask for a fight they offer me more money. They offer me more money and they offer me more money, and I’m like, at a point in my career and in my life where I don’t want any more money. I just want to depart, I’m over the whole UFC roster as of right now... I want to go do different stuff. I went in there and talked to them, and it’s with all due respect. ... I might just re-sign afterward, but I need out."

