"He won't even understand half of what he says" - Khamzat Chimaev's coach has a hilarious response to the threat of Nate Diaz's trash-talk and 'tough fight' 

The match-up between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz has got the MMA world talking. Much of what has been said has to do with the nature of the matchmaking, and whether or not this fight makes sense.

However, there are still people who care very little for the noise that surrounds this fight, and are focusing on the tactical and technical components of the fight.

One of these people happens to be the coach of Khamzat Chimaev, Andreas Michael. He recently appeared on Submission Radio's podcast and was asked how he is preparing Chimaev for the trash-talk and mental warfare that Diaz is known for.

His response was rather comical, but provided the perfect solution at the same time.

"He won't even understand half of what he says."

Chimaev's coach also spoke on how he hopes Chimaev is able to stick to the gameplan more against Diaz than in his previous fight against Gilbert Burns. His coach will be hoping Chimaev can put on a clinic and finish Diaz.

Khamzat Chimaev claims to be handling Nate Diaz's funeral

The news of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz has got many people forecasting a dominant showing for Chimaev. With Diaz seeming to be exiting the prime of his career, and Chimaev barely entering the prime of his, this fight has brought about mixed reactions.

Chimaev clearly seems to think that he is going to obliterate Diaz, as he stated that he was 'handling the funeral of Diaz with the UFC'.

"I am going to handle Nate Diaz's funeral with the UFC."

Chimaev also posted this tweet, with four laughing face emojis as his caption:

Chimaev obviously feels extremely confident that he will get the victory come fight night. When the time arises, it will be fascinating to hear how Diaz feels about the fight and what his mindset will be when entering the octagon.

Diaz is a fighter who is never short of surprises and could be saving his biggest suprise of all for his last ever performance against Chimaev.

