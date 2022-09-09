"He's out of his mind" - Michael Bisping predicts outcome of upcoming clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz 

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz is the main event of UFC 279 this weekend, and fans are somewhat divided in how they feel the fight will play out. A few fans think that Chimaev will steamroll Diaz, while other fans seem to think that Diaz will be able to pull off the upset.

Michael Bisping added his two cents about how he feels the fight will play out and described the fight as a "can't miss". While 'The Count' acknowledged the possibility of a Diaz victory, he feels that Chimaev will be too much for the Stockton slugger:

"He [Diaz] said he knows what's going on. He said, 'The UFC are trying to hang me out to dry, they're trying to get me stitched up, they're trying to get me knocked out. But I'm already the best fighter.' He's out of his mind, okay. The reality is, I don't think it goes to a decision, I do think Khamzat Chimaev gets the job done."

Watch the video from 8:20:

Khamzat Chimaev's dominance is hard to ignore and Bisping knows that, but having been a professional fighter, he also knows that both men are just human beings and that a Nate Diaz victory is not totally out of the question.

Khamzat Chimaev claims no one wants to face him after Gilbert Burns fight

Khamzat Chimaev sat down with Daniel Cormier ahead of UFC 279 this weekend to discuss his fight with Nate Diaz as well as the dynamics of the welterweight division right now.

'DC' asked 'Borz' what a win over someone like Nate Diaz would do for his career, as Diaz is on a a two-fight losing streak and has only fought twice in three years.

Chimaev responded with this:

"Who should I fight then? Nobody wants to fight, what are you gonna do? Colby was like playing poker or some sh*t, this guy disappear. Before I come to the top [of the division] they say, 'Oh but he didn't fight somebody.' But now I smash Gilbert and I'm on the top and everyone disappear. So I am here, Diaz wanna fight, he's a warrior and took the fight."

Watch the interview below from 7:15:

Khamzat Chimaev does not seem bothered by the narrative that this fight is a complete mismatch. 'Borz' has one goal in mind and that is to dominate Diaz the same way he has done to previous UFC opponents.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew